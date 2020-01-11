The 10 most anticipated games from 2020

Loading...

The new year has finally arrived, and with that comes the promise of many new games. If you want to know what you should look forward to in the coming months, here are WIRED’s choices for the most anticipated games of 2020. Note that we stick to things that we are almost certain to come out this year, so don’t expect any Breath of the Wild 2 or something else we don’t know much about. Barring unforeseen delays, here are the best games that you will come across in the coming 12 months.

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

It is easy to feel stupid when you look at the promotional material for Final Fantasy VII Remake, the first part of what looks like a whole series of games that mimic the original Japanese role-playing in lush real-time 3D. Like, we all know this game. Many of us love it, have played it dozens of times, know the characters and the institutions well. So why does it look so damn exciting and fresh? The exuberant nostalgia journey always looks like an explosion, with quick action and pyrotechnics that makes something that may have looked like stiff turn-based encounters in the 90s, feels like, well, big battles between a tough group of eco- terrorists and a giant malicious company. Which by the way is no less foresight in 2020 than in 1997. The first episode of the new Final Fantasy VII will be released on March 3, 2020 on PlayStation 4.

Doom Eternal (ID Software)

Tear and tear until the work is done. That was the promise of Doom (2016), the exciting reboot of the groundbreaking first-person shooter franchise. Well, the work is not yet completely done, because Doom Eternal sees the return of the Doom Marine, legions of demonic forces and sufficient armament to burn the legions of hell on the ground. This time the action reaches all the way to the earth, because humanity itself seems to be besieged by the alien threat. And of course you are the only one who can help. The joy of Doom’s restarted franchise is in the speed and intensity of the game, and Doom Eternal seems ready to double up on all the best parts of its predecessor with larger, more complex levels, more monsters, more weapons and even asymmetrical multiplayer. It is out on March 20 on both PC and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a Switch port scheduled for somewhere this year.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Sometimes you just need a day off on a tropical island. Sleep late, go to the garden, visit the beach, pay tax to Tom Nook … OK, some parts of Animal Crossing: New Horizons will no doubt be more idyllic than others. But even with the friction created by the insidious capitalist empire of Tom Nook, the latest entry in the pastoral series of animal-based life simulators from Nintendo promises an accumulation of escapist joy. Build a house and a village and share it with friends; what could be better than that? After fans screamed for a new entry in the series since about the day the Nintendo Switch was announced, New Horizons finally comes on the platform on March 20.

Half-life Alyx (valve)

If we had told you only a few months ago that Valve released a new Half-Life game in 2020, you would have said we were liars. Quite frankly, it’s been 13 years since the last major release of Half-Life. But here we are! Half-Life: Alyx, a flagship of the virtual reality title, is a prequel set between the first and second game in the series, starring hero and future Gordon-Freeman companion Alyx Vance. It looks like a fascinating attempt to combine classic Half-Life gameplay with current VR mechanics and the visual design is impressive. Valve’s best designers, including Firewatch’s Campo Santo people, have been working on this title and we’ll see if that effort can create a successful successor to Half-Life when Alyx arrives on the PC in March.

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Although not without controversy, Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red is one of the more interesting releases of the coming year. Based on a long-running and beloved series of role-playing games on tabletops, this is the big sequel to the studio on Witcher 3, a huge open role-playing game designed to immerse you in a complex world and guide you through it. Where Witcher had spells and swords, this time you have weapons, hacking, cybernetic implants and Keanu Reeves, who plays an important mentor role that was announced to great fame in this past E3. Although it is unlikely to catch lightning in a bottle that was Witcher 3’s near-perfect role-play excellence, Cyberpunk 2077 will undoubtedly be worth watching when launching for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stages at 16 April .

The Last of Us, Part 2 (Naughty Dog)

The sequel to the prestigious action game from Naughty Dog is finally upon us. While The Last of Us was a dark, brutal meditation on violence and power in a post-apocalyptic landscape, The Last of Us, part 2 … looks like a dark, brutal meditation on violence and power in a post-apocalyptic landscape. Only this time you play as an older Ellie, the younger companion from the first game, on a roaring revenge after the death of her lover. Will Ellie’s homosexuality be used in the plot for something more than an excuse for violence? Will this game have something intelligent or interesting to say about its violence, or will it just be a festival of filth? It is not at all clear, but with Naughty Dog at the helm it is certainly compelling, even when it comes empty. The dark revenge fantasy of Ellie starts when The Last of Us, part 2 comes to PlayStation 4 on May 29.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft)

Well, this will certainly bring some of you back. The classic series of carefully crafted simulators from Microsoft returns with a new, beautiful-looking Microsoft Flight Simulator that rises above the horizon. Using modern map technology and predictive technology connected to the internet, this game promises an up-to-date version of the entire world to fly and explore, with realistic flight controls and just about every airport you can think of to land or take off. from. The loyalty we are talking about is also intense, with realistic weather patterns and maybe even traffic. Have you had a great time posing as a pilot, cruising the majesty of nature? Then Microsoft Flight Simulator can prove indelibly addictive if it comes out later this year for PC and Xbox.

12 minutes (Luis Antonio)

Annapurna Interactive publishes fascinating things. One of the most convincing recent announcements is 12 Minutes, a game developed by maker Luis Antonio with a loop, curvy starting point: men come to kill you. You have 12 minutes. And you will repeat those 12 minutes, in Groundhog Day style, time and again in an effort to understand the drama and find a way to survive. With a top-down perspective and a tonal valence that is far more surreal than drama, 12 Minutes is a dark and intriguing piece of game. Just look at that trailer: it is tense, beautiful and uncomfortable like hell. It will be fascinating to see where this loop-shaped journey leads when 12 minutes starts in the coming months.

Halo Infinite (343 Industries)

The contemporary history of the Halo franchise is rough. After Bungie left to follow the path to their destination, 343 Industries took over as the military space travel franchise development team, and no one is really satisfied with the results. Although the Master Chief Collection has evolved into one of the best curatorial projects in commercial games, the path there was rocky – the multiplayer function didn’t work with the first release. Halo 5, meanwhile, was a restless game that didn’t seem to satisfy creators or players. Halo: Infinite, technically Halo 6, is an opportunity to straighten the ship, by restoring the dynamics of players who were fond of the first games and proving that, yes, 343 knows what it is doing. We haven’t seen much of the game so far, but that will change soon, because Halo: Infinite is planned as a launch title for the Xbox Series X, sometime late 2020.

Sable (Shedworks)

Postponed to 2020, Sable remains one of the nicest things to enhance our game screens for quite some time. Billed as a coming-of-age story in a huge, mystical world, it is a reconnaissance game with an art style influenced by Moebius that simply, well, we get stunned every time we look at it. Those vast sandy deserts contain an amazing amount of detail and a compelling sense of mystery that the makers of Shedworks have tried for years to do well. This small team proves that time and craftsmanship can create something that at least looks breathtaking, and we have great hope that it will be just as attractive to explore if it comes out for PC sometime this year.

