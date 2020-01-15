The 10 best smartphones from 2019: 5G is the best competitor

The best smartphones currently on the market

ZDNet’s Matthew Miller talks to TechRepublic’s Karen Roby and breaks the best of the best smartphones currently available to consumers. Read more: https://zd.net/2AEIxGA

As we approach the end of 2019 and look at new smartphones launched at CES and MWC in early 2020, a small commotion in this top 10 list is warranted. T-Mobile has just rolled out its nationwide 5G and after spending a few days with the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, it is clear that the network and telephone combination deserve a high position on this list.

Must read: Samsung Galaxy Fold review: 2019’s most innovative phone is approaching Holy Grail or One Device

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro was at the top of this list for a few months and could be justified in staying in that first place. After spending more than a month figuring out a daily driver to end 2019, the iPhone 11 Pro is my second or third option, while my top choice is preferred for a few reasons.

Nowadays, finding a great phone is easy and today’s phones are so good that you don’t have to replace them every year, but upgrade programs for carriers and manufacturers make this pretty painless. Now that smartphones nowadays act as essential tools for doing business, a monthly lease or payment option is a justified expense.

1. OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren

OnePlus and T-Mobile just launched the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren smartphone last week, because the T-Mobile 600 MHz 5G low-band network has been activated. This phase of the 5G network currently offers small speed improvements, but improves the range, penetration and reliability of the wireless network.

This latest flagship from OnePlus offers extremely responsive performance with its 90Hz display, fast UFS 3.0 256GB internal storage, huge 12GB RAM and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. At the back are triple cameras with a 16 megapixel that rises from above, exactly when you need it.

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is composed of two pieces of Gorilla Glass with a metal frame. The design is elegant and the build quality is excellent. It has a beautiful AMOLED 6.67-inch display, large battery of 4.085 mAh and Warp Charge 30T capacity, with excellent radio support for GSM networks. There is no certification for dust and water resistance and a 3.5 mm headphone jack is nowhere to be found.

Unlike most phones today, there is no notch or perforation in the screen for the camera. The front camera extends and only retracts from the top when it is being actively used. This makes the phone perfect for working with documents and spreadsheets during the working day or viewing media content during your commute.

The phone uses the latest version of Android 10 and is regularly updated with the latest Android security update. There are also some cool Papaya Orange highlights and McLaren software elements. The OnePlus 7T Pro is an extremely capable phone with a full retail price of $ 899.99.

Must read:

2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was on top of our 10 best smartphone list for most of the past year and was on top of this list earlier this year. While the headphone jack is gone, everything else has been improved on the 2019 version of the Galaxy Note. The Note 10 is now available in two variants, with the presence of a microSD card slot, display size and battery capacity as the most important distinguishing factors.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is an excellent business smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, huge amounts of RAM, fast internal storage, microSD card expansion, suitable rear quad camera system, and much more.

View our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a Link to Windows button in the area for fast operation, along with support for the latest version of DeX. Expanding to an external monitor with Samsung DeX is quick and easy, while also offering a fully functioning desktop experience. The additional option to charge other devices and equipment, such as the Galaxy Buds, via wireless technology on the back of the Note 10 is useful for scrapmen.

The Note 10, starting with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, starts at $ 949.99, while the Note 10 Plus with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage starts at $ 1,099.99. There are also more RAM and storage options for both devices, but the standard basic models offer enough RAM and storage for most users. The Note 10 Plus is now available from Samsung and all providers. T-Mobile has also just rolled out a 5G variant, priced at $ 1,299.99.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple inc.

3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro / Pro Max

My full review of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro led me to almost rank it with my first perfect 10. I kept that distance because Apple launched it with only 64 GB of internal storage, which I find unacceptable for a $ 1,000 flagship + with a triple camera system – the best video recording system on a telephone. Apple is also struggling with iOS 13 performance issues, so it does not remain at the top of the list.

The only difference between the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the display size and the battery capacity. After completing a full circle, it is clear that the 5.8-inch model works best for me. There is much to be said for a telephone that easily fits in a pocket and is able to satisfy people with smaller hands. It is usable with one hand.

Apple has again shown that it is better than all other phones in benchmarking tests with the Apple A13 Bionic chipset. It has a fantastic OLED screen, a large battery with a rating of four hours more than last year’s iPhone, and new camera hardware (with improved software) to make it a very attractive flagship. It continues to receive regular updates (one coming within the first week after the release) and iOS apps are still better than comparable Android apps, despite the improvements in Android phones.

Face ID remains one of the fastest and safest methods to maintain security on your phone and the version in the iPhone 11 Pro has been improved for better performance. Google can release an alternative with the upcoming Pixel 4, but current ultrasonic fingerprint scanners are not very reliable for consistent performance.

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $ 999, while the iPhone 11 Max starts at $ 1,099 for a minimum storage model of 64 GB. There are some attractive colors for business users and compared to the iPhone 11, the Pro version is more focused on business users.

View our Apple iPhone 11 Pro review.

Must read:

Image: Apple

4. Apple iPhone 11

Although this list starts with the most powerful and most expensive phones available, ZDNet’s Jason Cipriani was right that the Apple iPhone 11 is probably the best phone for most people. We usually see that Apple keeps prices the same, or raises them every year, but with the iPhone 11 we actually saw a price drop of $ 50.

In contrast to the terrible decision to launch the iPhone 11 Pro / Pro Max with 64 GB and then ask for a huge premium to upgrade to the next level of 256 GB, Apple lets iPhone 11 buyers go from 64 GB to 128 GB for just $ 50. The iPhone 11 with 128 GB is therefore an excellent option for most people.

The iPhone 11 has a size between 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max with a long battery life, a capable processor, different color options and dual camera settings on the back. The iPhone 11 has an ultra wide angle and standard reversing cameras, but does not have the 2x telephoto lens that you find on the other new iPhone 11 models.

The iPhone 11 starts at $ 699 for 64 GB and the 128 GB model costs $ 749. Six colors are available, so there is one that appeals to everyone.

Must read:

5. Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 Plus

The current flagship of the Samsung mass market is a winner in almost every respect and remains a more affordable and pocketable option compared to the new Note 10 series. Prices have also fallen over the past six months, so you can get this phone for a great price.

Last year’s S9 Plus was a solid Android smartphone, but the S10 Plus improves on that device with an ultra-wide camera, a much longer battery life, better software with one user interface and the ability to charge other devices wirelessly.

Samsung’s S10 and S10 Plus have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, 8 GB RAM (with 12 GB option), 128 GB to 1 TB storage options with a microSD for even more capacity, five cameras, IP68 classification, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, ANT + and a stunning design with beautiful Prism color options.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus continues to have all the excellent Galaxy Foundation aspects, such as high water resistance, fast wireless charging, a stunning Super AMOLED screen, expandable microSD storage, a 3.5 mm headset connection and much more. Moreover, the extension to an external monitor with Samsung DeX is quick and easy, while also offering a fully functioning desktop experience. The extra option to charge other devices and equipment, such as the new Galaxy Buds, via wireless technology on the back of the S10 Plus is useful for road warriors.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is now available for six months, which means that you can often find special offers from your favorite provider. Amazon has regularly unlocked models at even more affordable prices than Samsung or the providers. The Galaxy S10 started at $ 899.99, while the S10 Plus started at $ 999.99 for the 8 GB / 128 GB model.

View our Galaxy S10 Plus review (9.5 / 10).

Must read:

OnePlus

6. OnePlus 7T

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7T in October for just $ 599 and offers much of what can be found in the 7T Pro 5G McLaren phone. Due to the high-end specifications, a reasonable price that is hundreds less than other flagships, extremely responsive performance and the use of new technology such as the internal storage UFS 3.0 (now on the Note 10 Plus) and 90Hz screen refresh rate (now seen on the Pixel 4) it is clearly a device to consider.

The OnePlus 7T is launched at a price of $ 599 and unlike previous OnePlus phones, there is only one RAM / storage option of 8 GB / 128 GB. The only choices in the US are the colors Glacier Blue or Frosted Silver. This price is almost half the price of most flagships at the top of this list and is also offered by T-Mobile.

The OnePlus 7T has an AMOLED 6.55-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor (currently only mainstream phone with this processor), triple rear cameras, ample RAM and internal storage, a large battery of 3,800 mAh and Warp Charge 30T capacity, with excellent radio support for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and other US networks. There is no certification for dust and water resistance and a 3.5 mm headphone jack is nowhere to be found.

View our OnePlus 7T review: the best smartphone value of 2019.

Must read:

7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Galaxy Note 9 was arguably the best phone for business customers in 2018 and until the release of the Note 10 Plus remained the phone that I always went back to after I was bored testing new, flashy phones. I have been using it for a whole year now and despite trying many other phones I have held it long enough to trade it in for the next Note.

The Galaxy Note 9 is improved compared to the Note 8 with a Bluetooth S Pen, more internal capacity and RAM, a huge battery of 4,000 mAh, better dual cameras at the rear with some software intelligence, improved audio possibilities and new placement of the fingerprint scanner behind.

The One UI software that came with the Android 9 Pie update significantly improves the Note 9 with a less intrusive and more user-friendly experience. Although it took several months for users to receive the update, it was worth the wait. Note fans are looking forward to the coming months when the Note 10 is likely to be unveiled in all its glory.

Because it is now a year off, you can find great offers on Note 9. If you want the Note experience and just need that 3.5 mm headset connection, or you have a Note 8, then the Note 9 is still always a great phone to buy.

View our Galaxy Note 9 review.

Must read:

8. Google Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4



If you want an Android phone that always has the latest firmware and security updates and at the same time offers a reasonable stock experience, nothing beats the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL. These two phones are the same except for the total size and the battery capacity.

The Google Pixel 4 XL has a large 6.3-inch 18: 9 screen, Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 GB RAM, 64 GB and 128 GB integrated storage, dual 16MP and 12.2MP cameras on the back, 8MP camera on the front, IP68 dust and water resistance, a battery of 3,700 mAh and dual stereo speakers in the front. The smaller Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch display and a smaller battery of 2,800 mAh, while the rest of the specifications are the same as the XL model.

It’s a shame that we start storage at just 64 GB, especially since Google no longer offers unlimited full resolution backup of your photos. The lifetime of the battery is a concern for both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, especially in comparison with other flagships in this price range that you will use for at least a day.

Besides that the software is a focus for Google, the camera is another reason to buy the Pixel 4 or 4 XL above other better smartphone hardware. However, while others have phones with three or four cameras at the back, Google has only added one and went over telephoto with ultra wide angle, so the utility of the Pixel 4 cameras may not be as great as what you get on other smartphones in this one get a list.

The smaller Pixel 4 starts at $ 799, while the Pixel 4 XL starts at $ 899 for the 64 GB model. They are both powered by Android 10 and receive OS upgrades for three years. Monthly Android security updates are the most important software support for the enterprise, because major firmware updates tend to break things and become less stable immediately after release.

Must read:

9. Google Pixel 3A XL and Pixel 3A

Google has launched a number of medium-sized telephones that are much cheaper and still contain the leading camera solution from Google. The Pixel 3A and 3A XL are the same phones with only the screen size and the battery capacity that differ from each other. A price difference of $ 80 distinguishes between the two sizes, with the same color options also being available.

The Pixel 3A and 3A XL are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor with 5.6 or 6-inch OLED screens, 12MP camera at the rear, 8MP camera at the front, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal memory, stereo speakers and 3000 / 3,700 mAh battery options. This is aimed at the masses with limited internal storage and US carrier availability at Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile, and is directly unlocked via Google.

The smaller Pixel 3A costs only $ 399, while the Pixel 3A XL costs $ 479. The only option, except for the size, is the color of the phone. Available colors are Just Black, Purple-ish and Clearly White. They are both powered by Android 9.0 Pie and receive OS upgrades for three years. The newest Assistant functions from Google are present, along with some other Google software benefits.

Jason Cipriani of ZDNet has given the Pixel 3A XL an 8.5 / 10 rating.

Must read:

10. Apple iPhone XR

Last year, Apple announced three new phones, one of which seems to like more than any other month after the other two. I traded in the iPhone XS Max for an iPhone XR, saving me $ 350 on the iPhone XS Max, but ultimately unable to give up the iPhone XS form factor.

The Apple iPhone XR differs from the XS / XS Max with an LED screen instead of OLED, lower resolution, no 3D Touch support (can anyone even care?), A single rear camera and a 6.1-inch display that fits between these other two new phones. It has the same Apple A12 Bionic processor, the same camera software and hardware as the 12MP prime camera and other improved Apple features such as face unlocking. The iPhone XR has a larger battery capacity than the iPhone XS and a reported battery life greater than the XS and XS Max.

You can buy the iPhone XR in black, white, blue, yellow, coral and Product Red. The iPhone XR starts at $ 749, which is $ 250 less than the 64 GB iPhone XS. There is also a 128 GB model for just $ 799, which is probably the best deal for the iPhone XR with the iPhone XS 256 GB for as much as $ 1,149.

The battery runtime of the iPhone XR is great and the camera works great. For many people it is probably one of the best iPhones you can buy today and is reasonably priced than the new XS and XS Max.

View our full review of the iPhone XR with a score of 8.4 / 10.

Must read:

revelation: ZDNet can earn a commission for some products on this page.