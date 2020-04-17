The 10 Best RAVPower and TaoTronics Offers for April 2020

Images: RAVPowerBest Tech DealsBest Tech BestFonts of best tech from around the web, updated daily.

The best RAVPower and TaoTronics deals for April 2020 are here.

If you need a gadget for your phone or your home, chances are good that RAVPower and TaoTronics can help. Between the two brother brands and Vava, they produce a wide range of accessories and devices, including headphones, power banks, humidifiers, charging bricks, and more.

While their regular prices are often stellar, we’ve highlighted a number of the products below that are also discounted right now. Some even have Kinja-exclusive promo codes that you can enter on Amazon to save a lot of money.

TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Wireless Headphones | $ 34

Use the promo code KINJAUY6

Immerse yourself in sound without being tied to your device with the TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Wireless Headphones.





While these pods don’t like Sony or Bose, active noise cancellation will do the trick to block the noise while trying to navigate while working from home. Use our exclusive promo code KINJAUY6 to bring the price down to $ 34.

RAVPower 16,750mAh Power Bank | $ 18

Use the promo code KINJAN19

Some other portable laptops pack in a lot more storage, but if you want something with a pocket, then the RAVPower battery brick, 16,750mAh, has to do the trick.

Just a little thicker than a smartphone itself, and holds two to three full charges for most smartphones today. The size makes it ideal for carrying on the trip, plus you can also charge your phone as you go and use it – just be sure to bring a drawstring. Use the promo code KINJAN19 leaving the price up to $ 18.

RAVPower AC Portable Laptop Charger | $ 59

Clip coupon and use promo code KINJA415

Those low-power bricks you use for a smartphone aren’t built on laptops, but RAVPower has one solution for that: the AC Portable laptop charger.

This large brick has 20,010mAh capacity and a maximum charging power of 65W, potentially damaging another full laptop load (depending on the device). This will give you a longer window to use your notebook on the go. Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJA415 to hit the total price for $ 11.

Light Therapy Lamp By TaoTronics | $ 42

Clip the coupon on the page

While it is advisable to hang out and do some social outings, you can spend much more time at home right now amid the pandemic. Luckily, this is a light therapy lamp that could come up.

The TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp is well reviewed on Amazon and is currently at $ 18 off when you attach the coupon on the page. Emulates sunlight with brightness up to 12,000 Lux and extra-large panel up to 9.8×6.7in.

USB-C 9-in-1 Hub VAVA | $ 30

Use the promo code KinjaVA417

Do you feel short about ports on your laptop? Today’s laptops can only use them with a couple of ports, but the VAVA USB-C 9-in-1 Hub should give you everything you need.

You will have three full-size USB ports (2x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0), a USB-C charging port, Ethernet port, HDMI port, 3.5mm audio port, and SD and microSD ports. Use the promo code Kinja KinjaVA417 to get the price from a total of 50% off the list price of $ 60.

TaoTronics LED Smart Lights | $ 9

Need to give your space a little fresh sparkling wine? You don’t need to spend a lot to animate the place, thanks to TaoTronics Smart LED Lights.

You get 33 feet of warm white lighting with a remote, and it’s an advantage over the already low price.

RAVPower 10W Fast Wireless Charger | $ 17

Clip coupon on the page

Wireless charging is one of the most practical benefits of many premium smartphones, which allow you to get battery power from one day to the next without reaching for a charging cable.





RAVPower’s fast 10W wireless charger comes with both the pad and the wall brick, so you can get it up and running easily – and at a great price of $ 17 when you write a $ 10 coupon on the Amazon listing , you can pick up a pair to make sure they are still in port.

TaoTronics Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | $ 40

AirPods are great, but not everyone wants to waste a lot of money on wireless headphones. Luckily, TaoTronics has a much more affordable option with its Bluetooth 5.0 wireless headset.





The headset will provide five hours on a charge, but the charging case has another 36 hours of continuous charging. They are IPX7 splash resistant and have touch controls, plus Amazon customers are quite pleased with them given the current 4.3-star rating. Only $ 40 now.

Wireless Headset Boltune | $ 23

Clip coupon on the page

On the other hand, if you do not need the completely wireless feel – or are worried about losing small buds – then Boltune connected wireless headphones are a better choice for you.





These Bluetooth 5.0 headsets are connected by a small cord that runs at the back of the neck, and are IPX7 splash resistant with up to 16 hours of battery life. Even a quick top-up, just five minutes from the charger, can take up to two hours to use. Clip the coupon on the Amazon list and you can get these for just $ 23.

RAVPower FileHub | $ 50

This multi-purpose device does a lot of things. You can use it to easily remove files from a smartphone or tablet to external storage, use them as a portable travel router, transferring data between drives and sharing media between multiple devices.





In addition to that, it even comes with a 6,700mAh battery pack to charge your mobile phone on the go. If any or all of it sounds useful, especially to creative professionals and those working on the go, then FileHub RAVPower might be right up your alley. From $ 50 now on Amazon.

