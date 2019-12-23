The 10 best places to visit from Count Nast Traveler in 2020 – The Reporter

Loading...

Paris. NY. Maui again? If this is the decade in which you fly for excitement and new experiences, maybe you should consider Dubai, Guyana or the Canadian Arctic. According to the experts of Count Nast Traveler, he just presented his list of the 20 best places to go in 2020.

To create the list, the editors of Count Nast surveyed their staff and their network of writers who travel all over the world. The geographically diverse list includes Armenia "economically and wonderfully out of rhythm" Armenia and the Botswana salt flats, where you can stay in the new carpeted tents of ecological Persians in Jack's camp. Add to that the Canary Islands of Spain, where an archaeological site called Fallen Risco became a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2019, and has the characteristics of a very adventurous 2020.

Here is the list of Count Nast Traveler of the 10 best places to go in 2020. Find the full list and all the details at www.cntraveler.com.

Armenia Bahia, Brazil Botswana Salinas Canadian Arctic Canary Islands, Spain Copenhagen, Denmark Dominica, Caribbean Dubai El Chaltén, Argentina Guiana