The 10 best not-so-new phones: why models from last year and older make great deals

High-end flagship smartphones appear in advertisements and dominate the assessment of headlines, but these innovative smartphones often cost $ 1,000 or more. With smartphones released with high-quality components, durable features, and the ability to receive software updates, phones that were flagged one or two years ago can save you hundreds while offering almost the same experience as the latest and greatest.

It is that time of year when all the latest Android smartphones are announced and marketed. Let’s look at 10 phones to consider while ignoring the hype about the shiny new phones coming in the coming months or two. They are not in a random order, but they are all very capable phones that are definitely worth considering.

Since the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is my current top choice for the 10 best smartphones, let’s kick this list off with a few OnePlus phones. The OnePlus 6T is available for just $ 349 for T-Mobile customers

The OnePlus 6T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. Dual-rear cameras and a front-facing camera embedded in the large display offer a solid image display. Super-fast charging of the 3,700 mAh battery also helps you to get through a whole day.

In our full assessment, we noted the strong reception from mobile phones and the fact that OnePlus has been providing updates for its phones over a number of years, so you can be confident that it will continue to perform well.

The OnePlus 7T is a newer phone, but for $ 599 full price it must be included on this list. It is an extremely capable phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. The 90 Hz display offers one of the smoothest experiences on an Android phone.

You can take standard, ultra-wide and telephoto photos with the three rear cameras. There is also a macro mode that allows you to take photos of up to 2.5 cm. It is rare to have this capability on a phone without an external macro lens.

The Warp Charge 30T adapter keeps the 3,800 mAh battery full within a few minutes. In our full review we stated that it was the best smartphone value of 2019 and that it will continue until 2020. It is a telephone that has received high reviews and continues to win prizes.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is an excellent device and perfect for the company, but it starts at $ 1,100 and does not offer much more than what we saw in the Galaxy Note 9.

The Galaxy Note 9 has been improved on the Note 8 with a better fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth functionality in the S Pen, improved audio and improved camera experience. It is one of the last Samsung phones with a heart rate sensor near the rear camera, which can be important for monitoring health.

If you look at the specifications of the Note 9, you may think that it is a current flagship with sufficient RAM, internal storage with microSD card slot, IP68, Bluetooth 5.0 and a large battery of 4000 mAh. It is an extremely capable phone that can be found on Amazon for just over $ 600.

We expect Samsung to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones within a few weeks, but the S9 and S9 Plus are still available from providers. These phones are desirable for the microSD expansion card, the 3.5 mm audio connection, the fingerprint scanner on the back and solid imaging experiences.

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB internal with microSD card, IP68 dust and water resistance, just about every sensor you can imagine, and a large 3500 mAh battery.

Samsung DeX is supported on the S9 and S9 Plus, so with a cable you can turn your phone into a computer that powers an external display with a desktop-like experience.

The first iPhone from Apple had a center round button under the screen, and over time this button turned into a capacitive one, but the traditional design continued to look for ten years. If you prefer the middle start button, the latest phones with that feature are the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, released at the end of 2017.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are still very capable devices, and unlike most older Android phones that are no longer being updated, Apple continues to support the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus so that you can get the latest version of iOS.

Wireless charging was a new feature added to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. To implement this, Apple has replaced the metal design with a glass-backed design. It is a handy method for charging and brought a feature to the iPhone that Android users have been experiencing for years.

On the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus you won’t find minimal edges, a vibrant OLED screen, dual cameras, notches or other modern design features, but these two phones have a classic look and elements.

Just like Apple iPhones, Google’s own phones are regularly updated and are usually the first to receive the latest Android software and security patches. Last year, Google mixed business by releasing the 3a and 3a XL for about half the cost of its flagship models with very little compromise in features.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL offer almost the same great image experience for a phone with a mid-level processor and a starting price of $ 399. You get a classic, fast fingerprint sensor behind, a 12.2-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel camera the front and the classic 3.5 mm audio connection.

Apple released the iPhone XR in 2018 and it eventually became one of the most popular models with a lower price than the flagships, but with features that rival Android flagships. It was a popular iPhone and was succeeded by the iPhone 11 in 2019.

The Apple iPhone XR is offered in different colors, has a large 6.1-inch display and a very long battery life. It has speakers and excellent camera performance while it also supports wireless charging.

LG does not get much respect in the smartphone space and although it offers attractive smartphone options, it tends to focus on quirky features found on some devices. Apart from these gimmicks, there are some great features in LG phones that are not common in other phones.

The LG G8 ThinQ offers Quad DAC audio, MIL-STD 810G shock resistance, a Google Assistant key with specific LG functions and capable video recording functions. It has a fast fingerprint sensor behind, the best haptic performance in the industry and a solid battery life.

The LG G8 is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot, IP68 rating, 3500 mAh battery, dual rear camera and more. It will also be updated to Android 10 soon.

The LG G8 has been launched for a very affordable $ 620 and can now be found for $ 500.

The Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max offer the best of Apple, but the previous generation still uses the same version of the operating system and can be found for a few hundred less.

The iPhone XS and XS Max are no longer sold directly by Apple, but are available on Amazon as new or updated phones. These phones have dual rear cameras, stainless steel and glass design, spicy performance and incredible camera performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 will be announced in February with multiple models, ranging from a smaller one to a 5G pack and the best flagships available. Although they were not priced too low yet, last year’s Samsung flagships were perhaps the best smartphones available at the time.

The Galaxy S10 is offered in a small S10e form, S10 and S10 Plus. There is some difference in the cameras, as well as the display and the battery size. These devices have an interesting feature that allows you to charge your Galaxy Buds, or even other phones with wireless charging, by placing them on the back of the Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy S10 phones now have Android 10 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processors, lots of RAM and internal storage, IP68 dust and water resistance and more. These phones are known for their excellent mobile reception and fast performance.

