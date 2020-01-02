The 10 best hangover cures, according to the crowd

Loading...

This story is republished for obvious reasons.

Pooh. Male cat. If you have the throbbing in your head, the dry mouth, the taste of acid in your throat, the pain in your muscles … wonder if drinking alcohol is worth the effort. Then you will be there the next weekend, drinking in hand and trying your best, Yeezy, in a karaoke bar.

Rinse, mix again, repeat. No regret. For those of us who just need to relax a little, a hangover is part of the package. The next day you will want to curse Dionysus, Bacchus and maybe also Jesus and his winemaking for throbbing in your head. There are a number of tips for hangover cures. But most remedies, like drink preferences, are very personal. Some brewers swear by vitamin B supplements (yeast) to counteract what alcohol actually physically drives you to do. Other studies have shown that the fatty acids in bacon replace the proteins that alcohol removes from your gut. Sometimes you just have to rehydrate and fix a massive sugar accident – we see you as Jack and Cola drinkers.

So what's the best hangover cure out there? Well, the good people at Ranker asked that question. An interesting top ten list that meets a little hearty, a little dog hair and a little sweetness. Let's dive in and see what the masses had to say.

10. Ginger Ale

Ah, Ginger Ale, the selection of so many flyers and hangovers. Admittedly, the slightly spicy and sweet carbonated drink has something to offer that is just soothing and somehow brightening. But come on: Ginger Ale alone doesn't save a hangover life.

9. Thickly cut bacon

Now we are making progress. The smell of bacon warms the width of your gourmet soul. The roasting of salt-dried meat that sizzles in its own fat is uplifting and promises good prospects for the future.

8. Bloody Mary

Surprisingly, Bloody Marys are the dog's only hair on the list. We would also like to recommend half a liter of beer with egg yolk, but Ranker did not consult us. Bloody Marys are very tasty indeed. Spices, umami, vodka and lavish textures will distract you from the edge and calm the post-party nervousness. Just try to stick to one.

7. Scrambled eggs

A protein explosion with a nice piece of fat is a great way to start the day in general. The scrambled egg with butter is particularly satisfactory if you have the impression that your head is still in another room. Add a nice piece of sourdough rye toast and you're almost ready for the morning hangover nap.

6. Coffee

This feels like the best bet to fight a hangover instead of curing it. Coffee is a caffeine delivery system that gives you a quick boost. But you will always crash if you do not keep this dose. And too much coffee increases nervousness and headaches when you overdose on caffeine.

I'm sorry, friends, unless you have Don Draper's liver coffee.

5. Orange juice

OJ is an interesting choice. For one, you get a massive dose of sugar (in some cases, more than one coke). They also rehydrate what is net positive. Just watch out for the sugar crash that comes with orange juice. Or maybe a morning nap at about the same time as the crash.

4. English breakfast

It is a good choice. A good old English fry-up is a ready meal up to eleven times. Blood sausage, sausages, strips of bacon, hash browns, baked beans, eggs, grilled tomatoes and mushrooms and toast pretty much meet every nutritional vector. Plus, you'll likely fall into a nice coma for a few hours as you get used to Netflix and your body works on all the good fats, proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, fiber, and minerals that you've just loaded into your body, self repair body.

3. Hamburger

Like an English breakie, this is another solid choice that hits many good food groups. Protein, check. Fat, look. Carbohydrates, check. Fiber, check. Sounds good. If only we knew the best burger to cure this hangover … if only.

2. Cold pizza

We have to admit that is a nice addition. Cold pizza has an unmistakable taste, an unmistakable consistency and a distinctive trait. Everything is kept in place so that there is no mess. There is also no way to burn your mouth or tongue with hot sauce. Nobody wants that when they're hungover.

1. Gatorade

This seems to be the most sensible option. Electrolytes, moisture, and sugar are the way to get your shit back together after a night of drinking … and to avoid the dreaded muscle spasms associated with severe dehydration. Gatorade has saved many a hangover over the years. So it feels pretty right to see it as number one. But if you really want the sugar-free benefits, try Pedialyte.

