The 10 best 3DownNation stories in 2019

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The year is coming to an end, which means it's time to pick up on the best 3DownNation stories of 2019.

Without further ado, here they are – the 10 best stories of 2019.

1) Johnny Manziel's fatigue has set in for some of our readers, but it is clear that many still like to read on the besieged quarterback. This play was courtesy of Justin Dunk and helped to understand why the former Heisman Trophy winner was banned from the CFL in February.

Johnny Manziel skipped meetings required by the CFL: sources

2) This article appeared in the midst of an intense Labor Day drama between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Mike O’Shea believed that Craig Dickenson – another special teams guru – unfairly targeted Chad Rempel, the long snapper, which resulted in a concussion in the veteran.

Bombers' Mike O’Shea upset by Riders Craig Dickenson for breaking CFL rules

3) It's true: two stories from Manziel made our top three. This time, he's there to sell you auto insurance. The former Tiger-Cat and Alouette have not yet found work in professional football since the publication of this article in August.

"Ex-pro football player" Johnny Manziel wants to sell you car insurance

4) Regina had the opportunity to host an NFL preseason game between the Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers, but turned it down at the request of the Riders. The game was finally played at IG Field in Winnipeg, which became a debacle after the field was reduced to 80 yards following a complaint from Green Bay.

Runners stop NFL Raiders pre-season game in Regina: report

5) Gainer has taken on a new look this season and – as much as everyone likes the Saskatchewan mascot – the makeover has been a complete flop. The team made some changes to the rodent's appearance after the backlash, which were well received by Rider Nation.

Rider fans' reaction to the new Gainer is hilarious

6) Everyone loves an inside scoop and this one – courtesy of Justin Dunk – was juicy. The Alouettes finally made the playoffs after Kavis Reed's layoff, but the truth is that the league team wanted him fired for months before he left in July.

League wanted Kavis Reed expelled from Alouettes general manager for months

7) If you are reading this, chances are that if you enjoy watching CFL football. Having a game streaming service without the cost of cable was great news for cable cutters everywhere.

TSN finally starts live streaming, which means you can watch CFL without cable

8) The Walby burger made headlines across the country for its unprecedented size, weight and meat. Football and food often go hand in hand and this monstrosity – including six patties, six chicken tenders, six hot dogs and six bacon strips – serves as Mount Everest for any CFL fan.

Bombers Unveil Huge Walby Burger Fit for Huge Offensive Line Player Appetite

9) Kavis Reed made our list twice, this time with the announcement of her dismissal. Reed's mandate in Montreal was uncertain, but we think he deserves credit for building a team that ultimately staged a playoff game in 2019.

Alouettes general manager fires Kavis Reed after mismanagement in Montreal

10) Bo Levi Mitchell made a lot of noise when he said that the Vikings did not want him to challenge Kirk Cousins ​​for the team's starting job. The quintessential LCF player twice worked for seven NFL teams last season before signing a four-year extension with the Stampeders.

Vikings did not want Bo Levi Mitchell to cause controversy over QB in Minnesota