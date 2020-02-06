The $ 1.26 billion budget includes new support for the poorest performing schools

Boston Public Schools unveiled a budget proposal on Wednesday that, according to officials, will strengthen the way BPS serves students and families. A total of $ 1.26 billion, representing an increase of $ 80 million over the current year and including $ 36 million in new school-based investments, the budget reflects a comprehensive approach to boosting student outcomes in schools with the highest need and the lowest academic achievement, BPS said. Of the new funding, $ 19 million will be used to provide intensive, targeted support and resources to 33 of the poorest performing schools with the aim of improving the quality of the district in general and providing a more consistent experience for students in Boston. Nearly 70 percent of new investments, representing the bulk of funding, will provide direct services to students and intensive, educational support and professional development for teachers. The remaining funding supports learning materials such as textbooks, computers and investments to improve the school environment, so that 100% of the new funding directly benefits students to close performance gaps and improve educational outcomes. “Our students in Boston deserve high quality education and all the opportunities that best prepare them for success,” said Mayor Marty Walsh. “By giving priority to schools and students with the highest need, through a commitment to make smart, strategic investments in classrooms for direct support, I am convinced that this budget provides a roadmap to achieve that goal and that BPS is a make a well-performing and fair neighborhood for every child and family. “” I have often said that a budget reflects our values, “said BPS Chief Inspector Brenda Cassellius. “This budget is our promise and commitment to the great potential of every student in every Boston classroom.” The school committee will now debate the proposal for a few weeks and the public will have the opportunity to consider a number of hearings.

Boston Public Schools unveiled a budget proposal on Wednesday that, according to officials, will strengthen the way BPS serves students and families.

A total of $ 1.26 billion, representing an increase of $ 80 million over the current year and including $ 36 million in new school-based investments, the budget reflects a comprehensive approach to boosting student outcomes in schools with the highest need and the lowest academic achievement, BPS said.

Of the new funding, $ 19 million will be used to provide 33 of the lowest performing schools with intensive, targeted support and resources with the aim of improving the quality of the district in general and providing a more consistent experience for students in Boston.

Nearly 70 percent of the new investments, which represent most of the funding, will provide direct services to students and intensive, educational support and professional development for teachers. The remaining funding supports learning materials such as textbooks, computers and investments to improve the school environment, so that 100% of the new funding directly benefits students to close performance gaps and improve educational outcomes.

“Our students in Boston deserve high quality education and all the opportunities that best prepare them for success,” said Mayor Marty Walsh. “By giving priority to schools and students with the highest need, through a commitment to make smart, strategic investments in classrooms for direct support, I am convinced that this budget provides a roadmap to achieve that goal and that BPS is a create a high-performing and fair neighborhood for every child and family. ”

“I have often said that a budget reflects our values,” said BPS Chief Inspector Brenda Cassellius. “This budget is our promise and commitment to the great potential of every student in every Boston classroom.”

The school committee will now debate the proposal for a few weeks and the public will have the opportunity to weigh in at a number of hearings.

.