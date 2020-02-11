That’s why Kate Middleton almost always carries her bag in her left hand

You may think that a bag is just a bag, but when it comes to the royal family, there is no such thing. For example, the queen uses hers to warn her staff when she’s bored to talk to you, and Princess Diana uses hers to hide her cleavage when she gets out of cars so the dad won’t get the shot.

And if you have paid close attention to Kate Middleton, or even Meghan Markle, when she was officially royal, you will find that they almost always carry their handbag in their left hand during formal events, although they are both right-handed.

There is a simple reason for this and it all boils down to royal etiquette: they can have their right hand free to shake hands with guests or hosts.

Royal expert Myka Meier revealed on her Instagram account: “When entering a room or event, handbags or briefcases are held in the LEFT hand so that your right hand remains open to meet, greet and shake hands! Prince Charles does this too! “

This of course works for another reason, if they don’t want to shake people in particular, they just hold their bags with both hands, avoiding obvious clumsiness.