That’s why Blac Chyna attended the 2020 Oscars

The presence of Blac Chyna at the Oscars 2020 left the most astonished, but now it is explained why she was on Hollywood’s biggest night.

“Went to the Oscars with my Award-winning engineer @ titojustmusic,” she endorsed an Instagram video of her and Christopher Trujillo singing into the car.

Trujillo, who brought Chyna as his plus one for the evening, is a well-known music producer who has collaborated with Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and more musicians.

It was the first time that Chyna attended the Academy Awards, which raised questions and jokes from the internet.

“Loved her in Marriage Story,” comedian Billy Eichner joked on Twitter.

“Why is Blac Chyna at the Oscars? Was she in Little Women? “Another user asked.

“People who were confused as to why blac chyna attended the oscars as if for 2 years she was not pretending to love rob kardashian, so that she could become pregnant with an heir to the kardashian empire,” another wrote, referring to her earlier engagement with Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares daughter Dream. “Have some respect for her thespian name.”

Chyna wore a high slit, low-cut Dona Matoshi dress for the affair.

