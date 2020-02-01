“That’s what we do:” Seattle school bus driver rescues kidnapping

SEATTLE (KOMO) – A 9-year-old girl was abducted briefly in Seattle as part of a carjacking. Fortunately for her, her school bus driver came to the rescue.

On January 28, bus driver Elsa Fox dropped off a fourth class driver at the bus stop. She continued her route, as usual, until a car suddenly passed her – and a young girl stood by the side of the road.

Authorities said the driver, who knew the young girl, forced her out of the car while it was still moving.

“So she waved her hands like this, she said,” Take me home, take me home. They tried to kidnap me, “Fox said.

The local sheriff’s office said the 9-year-old was kidnapped as part of a carjacking near the bus stop where Fox had just been. Fox recognized the fourth-grader as one of her riders – and took her home.

“It’s just a blessing that we were there to help her,” Fox said. “You know, I’m a parent and I think that’s the worst nightmare of someone taking your child.”

Police said the driver continued to drive on the road and tried to steal another car before a homeowner chased the suspect away with a pocket knife. Images showed the deputies of the sheriff on the spot. Upon arrest, the suspect told the authorities that he had just used heroin, meth and marijuana.

On January 29, that suspect – identified as 31-year-old Jessy Rylah – was in court.

Now Fox is back on board and said she was just doing her job – bringing her children home safely, no matter what.

“Because she needed help! That is what we do. We take care of our community and our children, “Fox said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rylah and the 9-year-old were not strangers. A spokesperson said they knew each other, but it is not clear how. Rylah is confronted with various charges, including first-degree abduction, theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

