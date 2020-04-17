“That’s too much”: Crime continues despite the pandemic

Wednesday marked seven years since the bombing of Boyleston Street, marrying the Boston Marathon. And on this day of reflection, in the middle of the afternoon and with the ghost of a pandemic hanging over the city, a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed.

“This shooting happened in the light of day,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said Wednesday as he surrounded himself with Mayor Marty Walsh and Suffolk County Prosecutor Rasheel Rollins. “It’s something that traumatizes you … It’s a time during a pandemic that we have to act together and not tolerate any acts of violence.”

King Jessica Lewis’ aunt pleads for violence to stop, especially during the spread of a coronavirus.

“We’re losing grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, family,” she told television crews on Wednesday. “And now this? That’s too much.”

While COVID-19 has changed in almost every aspect of life, a yellow police tape is still in use. Gross noted that crime statistics are increasing, “but it’s not astronomical.”

Crime will not stop only because of the public health crisis, said former EMS employee Cam Goggins.

“We still hear calls on the radio for shots,” he said.

Goggins, along with other first responders, runs Live Boston, a nonprofit that chronicles the city’s public safety incidents since 2017. And he is not surprised by the violence in the levels, despite public health and voluntary curfew.

“If you’re going to shoot somebody, I don’t think curfew will stop you,” he said. “But it’s interesting to see that climate is still prevalent in this climate.”

Data from the Boston Police Department show no difference in the number of documented shootings between March 2019 and March 2020. But mother and community organizer Monix Cannon-Grant of Roxbury said she has noticed more gunfire since the start of this pandemic .

“I noticed there was an increase in non-lethal firing,” she said. “And there are a lot of incident shots.”

Cannon-Grant has been following the Boston crime scene for about 10 years. A few years ago, she made a Facebook page called Violence in Boston Inc., where she posted crime reports. Over the years, the tragedy learned has not mitigated crime.

“The first thing that comes to mind is the bombing of the Boston Marathon,” Cannon-Grant said. “I remember at that time when we were still shooting in the city.”

She said the root of many crimes is poverty and the coronavirus does not change this reality for many residents of the city.

“For those who live in disadvantaged communities, we are still poor,” Cannon-Grant said.

Police have also noticed several changes in the types of incidents that are happening now that so many people are staying home. The car’s breakouts are ready. Housing breakthroughs are decreasing.

And while Cannon-Grant may feel that many of these incidents are crimes of necessity, Gross suggests that many are crimes of opportunity.

“During this pandemic, there are people trying to cope with these difficulties,” he said Tuesday during a news conference to recall the life of a colleague from a Boston officer who died from COVID-19 complications. “It will not be tolerated when you commit violence or crime in our neighborhood. Nothing has changed.”