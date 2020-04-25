That’s Bill Clinton’s new meme

One morning this week I was thinking about my own business, scrolling through Instagram stories, when I noticed some of my friends posting the same picture of former President Bill Clinton, holding a record and surrounded of many others.

The photo, which came from a 1999 onion article, is a new meme: Bill Clinton’s swak. There’s even a dedicated Instagram page to boot with the endless tagline, “I have no sexual relationship, for the record.” The memes edit the photo to display their four favorite albums, and tag friends so they can do the same.

This meme sucks. Here’s why:

Bill Clinton has a problem

That said * lightly * so we didn’t get caught. But here are a few reminders: There have been allegations of rape against him (which Ronan Farrow said is credible). Then there’s the whole Monica Lewinsky scandal – and just note that this year she commented on the incident saying she did it to “manage her anxieties.” OK. Do you want this person to be the face of your favorite album?

The memes are dumb

You don’t need Bill Clinton to tell people what you want. Just list your favorite four albums. Why spend time doing this? Which brings me to my next point.

The meme is hard

When there are many articles explaining how to edit a meme, it defeats the purpose of memeing, which is an accessible form of self-expression online. You’re telling me I need to go to a website to make this meme? Pass.

The meme is organized

The Bill Clinton Swag website was created by Last.fm and Vercel. When brands get involved in a meme, the meme dies – which means that this sad little meme dies upon arrival.

See, I get it: Many of us are stuck at home doing nothing. But please, let’s not sink so low that all of us who follow us look at Bill Clinton.

