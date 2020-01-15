It was only one match in the death of a mild January. The Pittsburgh Penguins have won four games in a row and 19 of 29 games since captain Sidney Crosby left the line-up due to an injury on November 9. The NHL will not reset the statistics, nor will there be an official clue, but it certainly felt like the Penguins season turned Tuesday night in the 7-3 win over Minnesota.

Crosby was back. He was not alone in the line-up. He was back.

The team no longer felt like a besieged M.A.S.H. unit or season finale of the Walking Dead. The hockey gods made the penguins smile without taking anything back.

In the past two months, the Penguins had stacked victories, but on Tuesday night they added one of the best players in the world. Other injured penguins such as Nick Bjugstad and Justin Schultz will follow soon. Sullivan didn’t feel it was a fresh start to the season, but he did offer a colorful analogy.

“The train is moving for me. Everyone must jump further when they come back in the line-up. And I think everyone looks at it that way, “Sullivan said. “We’ve had some real key people who have been out of the line-up for a while. When they come back, we are happy to have them back.”

Maybe other injured players will mimic Sidney Crosby’s four-point debut?

The Pittsburgh Penguins not only survived, but they flourished through a level of setback that should have turned their knees. No team in the competition has been hit as hard with injuries as the Penguins. But the club dropped to second place in the Metro Division and came second in the competition with 18 wins since Crosby was injured on November 9.

The Penguins have only played two periods this season with a full selection. After the scary injury of Jake Guentzel, who will probably cost him the regular season and any play-offs, they won’t have the full band this season. But despite all the struggle and determination to succeed despite all the chances, the return of Crosby felt like a turning point.

For the first time this season, it was an idea who and what this Penguins team is and what they can be.

“I definitely think it’s a good start. It’s clearly just one game, but when we (Crosby) come back and know how we’ve played in recent months, and immediately let him jump back and be himself, we’ll show that we can be a dangerous team. “

Dangerous. Terrifyingly good. Or maybe … special.

There is something else about this Penguins team, such as a boxer who got a beating but smiled through it as he (or she) knocked out. The Penguins are remarkably undamaged despite the fact that almost half of their line-up is missing a lot of time this season.

“I appreciate a lot of the players here, this process has really boosted them and they have embraced the opportunity they have been given and help this team win games,” Sullivan said. “We also understand and put it into perspective. There is still a lot of hockey left. “

The Penguins completed their 46th game on Tuesday evening, which means that they have 36 games left. Next week they will start a nine-day break and they will probably not lose any players during that period.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are again Mike Sullivan’s team, made perfect for their head coach. They are young, fast, tenacious and especially coachable. In addition to these attributes, add two of the best players in the world (Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby) to a top-shelf defender who is an All-Star Captain (Kris Letang), a prominent net-front winger (Patric Hornqvist), a few goalkeepers who are about to fight for the net, and the penguins are lighting for something special.

Whether Tuesday night was a good start or if the train is already moving, there is no doubt about where the Penguins tracks can lead. They have experienced the worst and now we may see the best.

Everyone on board.