“That smile, it was contagious” – friends and family remember soldiers killed in a rollover in Syria

Those closest to Army Spc. Antonio Moore knew him as Tony. Former employees at Jerry Allen’s Sports Bar and Grill in Katy’s Midtown called him “smiley”.

And so he has been remembered most in the days since his death: the young man with the sincere, soulful smile.

The 22-year-old Moore died in a rollover accident in the Syrian province of Deir ez Zor on January 24, when he was performing clearance clearance operations as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. It was his first assignment.

Pass Jerry Allen’s off College Road and you’ll see a tribute to the former chef of the establishment, who lights up in bright blue letters: “Always in our hearts. Antonio Moore.”

“We all cried for days. I could cry now,” said Kelly Baucom, owner of Jerry Allen’s, this week.

Moore’s mother was among those who noticed the sign. Together with other family members, she visited the restaurant to thank her for her support and to share memories of her son. Baucom said his mother fondly remembered picking him up from work and how he would always bring her a lemonade.

“He has always been part of our family,” said Baucom. “He was the guy who would come to work and improve the day.”

Moore joined the army as a combat engineer in May 2017 while still working for Jerry Allen. He was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, in Knightdale. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

A look at Moore’s smile was all it took to turn an otherwise lousy day into a happy day. It was the first thing former Hoggard High School football teammate Hunter Louthan thought of when he heard the news of Moore’s premature death.

“He could really brighten up a room. He didn’t have to say anything. He would just come in and smile,” Louthan said. “He was one of those guys who had a positive effect on everyone. When you saw him smile, it was contagious.”

Louthan recalls that Moore was one of the toughest workers in the weight room, who kept running and bumping his teammates. He always received the “Iron Man” status, which was intended for players who participated in a particular summer conditioning.

“He was a competitor and the positive impact he had on people, he might not even know he had that impact,” said Louthan. “Everyone who responds to social media news to see how it has affected many lives that he may not have known is all positive.”

Moore’s work ethic continued as a line cook. Baucom said he was a morale builder and was always in a good mood. If there were 30 tickets on the board, he happily cooked orders.

“He would be back and smile,” said Baucom.

Former Hoggard defense coordinator Jeff Turner considered Moore to be one of his own children. Many of his favorite coaching memories concern Moore and his older brother Malik.

As Louthan says when he thinks of Moore, he sees a child with a big smile on his face. He thinks of a person of great character who behaved respectfully and always humble.

“I loved Tony and I love his whole family. They are great people and I have my condolences,” said Turner. “He is everything you want from a son.”

Moore’s 90 football shirt is now hanging at the Hoggard Field House as an example of the servants’ leadership and a reminder of the positive presence he has left on campus. Viking head coach Craig Underwood said that many of his former teammates contacted him and that he will be honored before the first home game in the fall.

“The biggest thing I keep coming back to is his smile and personality in the locker room,” said Underwood. “He was a really disruptive soccer player and did great things on the field, but it was his personality that excited others and that he followed.”

According to Baucom, Moore’s mother is especially willing to have her son return to Wilmington. His remains, housed in a flag coffin, were dignified on Tuesday at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, one of the last steps on the way to his final resting place.

“At some point, she said it was time for him to come home. That just caught me,” said Baucom, suppressing the tears. “It was long enough. It’s time. That really tore us all apart.”

Moore’s military headshot and a traditional triangular flag will eventually hang on the wall at Katy’s. Moore smiles in the photo.

