“That is something the NBA should look at”: Donovan Mitchell and Jazz agree that the failures of competition officials in the Utah victory over Blazers should lead to change

SALT LAKE CITY – “Too bad it was decided by an unforgivably missed call,” said Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “There is no other way to describe it.”

The Utah Jazz ran away with a 117-114 win over the Blazers on Friday night, but instead of beating the Jazz story that broke their five-game slip by beating one of the hot teams in the West, the game became the most recent spot on the NBA after an inflated call by officials in the final moments.

With 11.2 seconds to go, Damian Lillard drove to the basket for a layout that would have equalized the game. Rudy Gobert met Lillard in the basket and it was clear to almost everyone that Gobert committed goaltending instead of clearing Lillard’s shot. Almost everyone.

The officials did not whistle for any offense, and because there was no call, there was nothing to revise.

“They could have called goaltending and revised, but they swallowed their whistles,” Stotts said.

The Blazers were forced to skip Bojan Bogdanovic with nine seconds, and after he went 1-of-2 off his charity line, Caleb Swanigan missed a final 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Lillard was furious when the last horn sounded and was stopped while shouting at the officials.

“It’s an easy call. Three referees there and they don’t mention that,” Lillard said. “They’ve cost us the game. We’re in a play-off race and they’ve cost us the game in an easy way.”

The NBA world was in turmoil after the game, which came after the heels of a Thursday-evening game between the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks in which officials did not see Orlando coach Steve Clifford asking for a time-out with 4.4 seconds to miss and a moment later missed an error on the Knicks. Those errors were recorded in Friday’s NBA Last Two Minute Report.

Hard to miss a phone call worse than officials did on a Gobert Goaltend from a Lillard drive and bet in the final seconds of a brutal loss. Back to back on altitude in Utah, bank empty – just a hellish end. Orlando on Thursday, Portland tonight. Sloppy run of NBA officiting.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 8 February 2020

The Jazz and Blazers didn’t have to wait until the next day to hear from officials about the missed goal attempt, as officials admitted their mistake in response to a pool reporter on Friday after the game.

“The call must be made to assess a goal trajectory,” said NBA referee Josh Tiven. “Since then we have watched it through video evaluation after the game and unfortunately we have seen that we missed the game and that a violation should have been mentioned.”

Lillard’s reaction only further ignited Lillard, as Blazers’ guard lashed out on Twitter later that evening.

It was not only the Blazers who knew the officials were wrong. One by one, Jazz players said they saw the repeat and saw a clear goal, including the perpetrator.

“After watching the replay, you can clearly see that it was a goaltending,” Gobert said.

For the 24-29 Blazers who are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference, the impact of the missed call was immediate and the sting was burning and hard. For the NBA there is of course a bigger problem that needs to be addressed.

With so much progress and changes in what is controllable, as well as the introduction of the coach’s challenge, the thing that keeps teasing the competition is that non-calls are still not subject to immediate assessment or challenge, even in the last two minutes , when officials have even more power to judge calls. No whistle, no assessment.

It is not the first time this has happened and it will certainly not be the last. Even Donovan Mitchell, on the favorable side of Friday’s accident, said the NBA must change its ways.

“We have been on the other side, I got polluted in Memphis and there was no phone call, no whistling so you can’t judge it, I think this is something the NBA should definitely look at,” he said. (Lillard) has the right to be upset. “

Due to the failure of the officials, their inability to request revision and the subsequent commotion, which will be lost, just as it is at the bottom of this story, the Jazz returned from a backlog of no less than 16 to win the lead against the Blazers.

A footnote for NBA officials who have had back-to-back nights of blatantly missed calls is that the Jazz broke their losing series and did so with in-game enhancement and increased defensive intensity, something they’ve been doing for more than a week to miss.

“That’s what people are going to talk about, they’re not going to talk about us coming back … and playing well as a team and our struggle to come back in the game,” Gobert said.

Mike Conley said that despite the blemish of victory, the rules are the rules and the Jazz will take the win, even if it is marred by controversy.

“It is definitely not the way you want it to end, because we have worked very hard to get there,” he said. “But at the end of the day we’ll take it.”

And so it ends. The Jazz improves to 33-18. However, the record of the NBA officials added another loss.