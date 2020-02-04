Thanks to Trump’s attacks, journalists now have an official “Safety Kit”

For the first time in its four decades of existence, the Committee for the Protection of Journalists – which mostly focuses on curbing press freedom in authoritarian countries – has just issued a “security kit” with specific physical safeguards for US reporters on 2020 presidential election.

Especially reporters who attend campaign meetings organized by President Donald Trump.

“We thought it was a good time to make something specific for the United States,” CPJ’s Maria Salazar-Ferro emergency director told The Daily Beast. “We have talked to journalists who have been to recent meetings, and the rhetoric comes from people participating in the meetings, and there was a lot of aggression around ‘fake news’ and ‘the press is the enemy.’ And it echoes beyond the actual political event as well as online. “

Salazar-Ferro largely attributed the increase in US journalists’ concerns to Trump, who at campaign meetings referred to reporters who treat him as “scum,” “the enemy of the people,” “stupid,” “very rude.” liars’ and ‘the lowest form of human life’ – an insult that at least lends journalists their humanity.

The US Press Freedom Tracker, which maintains a database of Trump’s Twitter messages mentioning the media, has recently analyzed 18,000 of the president’s tweets and concluded that he “is increasing the amount of his anti-pervert on Twitter while targeting targeted Revitalize social media tactics used as a candidate. ”

“He also renewed his focus on individual journalists and – after a break of several years – Fox News,” added the Press Freedom Tracker report. “Trump’s widespread condemnation of the press on Twitter continued to escalate; while the media were” corrupt “or” unfair “in 2015 and 2016, it is now fake, betrayal and an” enemy of the people. ”

Salazar-Ferro said, “So far, the journalists we’ve met have expressed the greatest concern about the coverage of Trump meetings and generally about online harassment.” She noted that Trump’s “rhetoric is very charged, and so far the threats that journalists have told us seem to be linked to that aggressive rhetoric. And the rhetoric used in the United States has spread throughout the world, where leaders fuel aggression against journalists – and it is something that really concerns us. “

The safety kit – prepared by CPJ’s London security advisor, Colin Pereira of HP Risk Management – is packed with advice that might work for a person who suddenly fell into a tiger cage.

It contains tips such as “Beware of people in the crowd who can become aggressive or cause problems, and try to avoid them as much as possible”; “Wear clothing without a media company name and remove media logos from equipment and vehicles if necessary”; “If the crowd or speakers are hostile to the media, prepare mentally for verbal violence”; and “If a crowd becomes hostile to the media, this can help prevent intentional eye contact and stop taking pictures.”

“The general impression,” Pereira told The Daily Beast, “is that there is an increase in incidents against journalists. The feeling is that the climate has become much more hostile …

“I certainly think that the rhetoric and behavior of the administration approves much of this activity or creates a platform for it,” Pereira added. “But I don’t think you can blame it purely on the administration. There is a lot of deep-rooted mistrust and hatred of journalists in certain sectors of American society, the administration of which may be a symptom, rather than a causal effect. It really is difficult to draw a line between the two. “

Pereira, who besides CPJ also consults with media organizations, continued: “We advise a number of customers in the US We never used to advise them on the US We used to advise them on places like Iraq and Afghanistan. So yes, over the past three years we have definitely started advising them about life in the US, especially about online threats, bullying, intoxicating, slapping and in some cases violent attacks. “

In a relatively recent case of “slapping” – where an attacker makes a joke to the police, claiming that a crime is underway and a large number of armed police officers are being sent to a victim’s house – Pereira said he an incident in the United States has investigated States “where the police sent snipers to someone’s house … The journalist’s mother and daughter were in the house at the time, and it caused a lot of fear for the family because the police invaded. “

In this case, however, “it was the extreme right, I would not say it was Trump related,” said Pereira. “If you go to a Trump meeting or you’re on the campaign, I find it unpleasant and people are shocked by what is happening, but I don’t think they are scared of their lives.”

However, last June, Orlando Sentinel reporter Michael Williams was physically attacked by a man in a MAGA hat who struck his cell phone to prevent him from picking up a fight with a Trump detractor after the re-election campaign president rally.

“What happened that day was definitely an anomaly from my experience,” said Williams, who handles cases for the Albany Times Union today. “Everyone I spoke with during the rally was pleasant and perfectly nice. I actually went to see a woman with an “Orlando Sentinel Equals Fake News” T-shirt and talked to her, and she was fine. “

The police enthralled the Wiliams attacker – an arrest captured by Williams on video – and later the public prosecutor got permission from the reporter to drop the charge if the man attended anger control training.

“I didn’t want to ruin his life,” said Williams, who reviewed the CPJ safety kit at the request of this writer.

“Everything on this list is good advice,” Williams said. “The only thing I would like to add is how important it is for a newsroom to have their reporter back during such incidents and how happy I was to work for a newsroom that had my back on the Orlando Sentinel.”

Salazar-Ferro of CPJ said meanwhile that reporters of the Democratic primary race did not report any threats of violence.

“Not yet,” she said.

