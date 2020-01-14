Thanks to the donation from the Cheyenne Field Archers, over 200 hectares of public hunting and fishing access are possible

(Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

CASPER, Wyo. – A donation by the Cheyenne Field Archers to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department provides access to public hunting and fishing grounds on approximately 2,170 acres of state in the state.

This $ 700 donation was made through Game and Fish’s Access’s Yes program.

This program “facilitates the partnership between private landowners, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and hunters and anglers to provide free access to public hunting and fishing opportunities in private and inaccessible public lands,” the ministry said on Monday, March 13. January.

Article below …

Donations to the program can be used to create walk-in fishing and hunting areas as well as hunter management and other public areas.

“The $ 700 from the Cheyenne Field Archers is a generous donation that gives access to nearly 2,200 hectares and has tremendous benefits for hunters and anglers in Wyoming,” said Brian Nesvik, director of Game and Fish. “This organization cares a lot about wildlife and we are grateful that they have put a lot of effort into ensuring that today’s resources are available to future generations.”

Donations to the Access Yes program are intended only to facilitate access and not for operating costs.

“Access yes-funded walk-in areas and hunter management areas offer hunting opportunities for big game, small game, wild turkey, highland game and migratory birds,” says Game and Fish. “They also offer fishing opportunities across the state.”

$ 1 donations support approximately 3.1 hectares of public access.

“Funds donated for Access Yes can only be used to make landowner payments in exchange for athletes’ access,” added Game and Fish. “The public can support Access Yes by donating a license, either online or from a license seller. Visit the Game and Fish public access page for more information. “

“This year, Access Yes is celebrating 20 years of partnership with landowners to create public access opportunities. There are currently 58 walkable fishing areas, 331 walkable hunting areas and 59 hunting areas in Wyoming. In 2019, donations granted over 2.8 million acres of hunting access to otherwise inaccessible private, state, and inland areas, and 4,007 acres of lake and 89 creek miles were made available for fishing. “