Thank you, Netflix, for turning off Preview Autoplay

The forces at Netflix have heard our prayers. Starting today, we can opt out of autoplay previews, a feature of Netflix’s user experience that I almost always don’t want. That means: no more browsing on your home page and accidentally lingering too long to be started in a trailer that you have not requested.

To disable this setting, log in to your Netflix account in your web browser, select Manage Profiles in the upper-right corner and choose the profile for which you want to make the update. From here you can disable the selection of “Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices”. You also have the option to deselect “Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices” if you don’t want Netflix to continue offering you new episodes once you’re done with them. Then press save and voila – no more unsolicited video clips. The preference is reflected in all your Netflix devices, although the Netflix site says there may be a delay before it comes into effect.

Some people find this feature useful. Others not so much.

We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now decide whether or not to see autoplay previews on Netflix. This is how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab

– Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

