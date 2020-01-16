Thank you Amarillo Triston Garza for your service

We would like to thank Amarillo’s own Aviation Electrician Second-Class Tristan Garza, which is assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron. In the photo, Triston inspects the rotors of an MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the USS America. Triston serves the America Expeditionary Strike Group. The Marine Expeditionary Unit’s 31st team is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of ​​operations to improve interoperability with allies and partners and to act as a reaction force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The USS America is an amphibious assault ship of the United States Navy and the leading ship in its class. As the fourth US warship named after the United States of America, it was delivered in spring 2014 and replaced Peleliu from the Tarawa class. Your mission is to act as the flagship of an expedition strike or amphibious preparedness group that carries part of a naval expeditionary unit into battle and helicopter and V-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft supported by F-35B Lightning II , brings planes and helicopters ashore.

The ship concept is based on the USS Makin Island. However, to make more space for aviation, it doesn’t have a good deck and smaller medical rooms. With a displacement of 45,000 tons, it is the size of the Navy aircraft carrier of many other countries and can perform similar missions if configured with 20 F-35B strikers.

Thank you Triston for your loyal service.

