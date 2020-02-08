Thank goodness I discovered this fun free Acura racing game after office hours

Screenshot: Beat That (Acura)

Part of me feels bad because I have never blogged about this fun, free retro racing game online, so you could have used it to postpone, but think how much more you have done today without!

I’m not sure what has been shaken up at Acura lately, but the company is definitely tampering with some atypical marketing and I’m here for it. A few months ago it refurbished an old SLX SUV with RDX running gear, which is cool but random. Acura has now produced a small video game that you can play directly in a web browser.

It’s simple and fun, and I will soon stop blogging so I can play it a little more. Here is the link: Play Beat That.

I’m not sure if the purpose of Acura is pure brand awareness or if loading the game installs some kind of malware that forces you to buy one of the brand’s cars, but it’s probably fine.

According to the press release there are apparently six levels:

Level 1: 1991 Acura NSX – 8-bit beach

Level 2: 1998 Acura Integra Type R – Warehouse complex

Level 3: 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec – Snowy Summit

Level 4: Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype racing car – Grand Prix circuit

Level 5: 2020 Acura NSX – Super Skyway

Level 6: Acura Type S Concept – Cyber ​​tunnel

Screenshot: Beat That (Acura)

I got 45,229 on the first. Now that I know that the next car is an ITR, I have to do another round.

