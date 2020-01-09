Thames Valley trustee Skinner stops Blackridge, denies role in attack sites

Loading...

Jake Skinner. (File photo)

James Skinner, school director of Thames Valley District, runs away from a London political strategic company involved in the establishment of two attack websites during last fall’s elections, and said for the first time that he was not involved in its creation.

Skinner resigned last week and will give up his ownership interest in the company, he and Blackridge Strategy communications director confirmed. Skinner was the co-owner of Amir Farahi and worked on various municipal election campaigns in the 2018 citizen race.

Skinner said he had nothing to do with creating the two websites that focused on Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy and former politician Virginia Ridley.

“I was not involved with the websites,” Skinner said in an interview on Thursday.

He added that he had known during the campaign that a website “criticism of (Cassidy’s) report as an incumbent councilor was approaching.” It also questioned its integrity in light of an affair with former mayor Matt Brown.

“Furthermore, I was not involved,” Skinner said. “I spent a long time thinking about whether I could have done anything else to change that, but because I carried out campaign tasks for a mayor race and several campaigns for city councilors and trustees, my focus was somewhere else.

“This does not leave me flawless. I am humiliated by my mistakes and I am sorry for the pain that Virginia Ridley and Maureen Cassidy have caused. “

Blackridge owner and former Skinner partner, Farahi, were linked to the payment and registration of those websites in documents released by a court last year. The company has since been ordered by a judge to transfer client information regarding those contracts to the Cassidy and Ridley lawyer.

Skinner said he plans to start his own consulting firm.

“Looking at some controversies in the past year and things like that, I felt it was time to move on and do my own thing. . . and just concentrate on my work as a school board administrator, to serve voters that way. “

Blackridge communications director Laura Blondeau said his resignation has no impact on the future of the company, with Farahi as sole owner.

Farahi was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

“We look forward to 2020, armed with the lessons we have learned from our first year in business, and of course we want to wish Jake all the best,” said Blondeau.

Skinner was chosen for his second term on the Thames Valley board in 2018.

His work with Blackridge led to a complaint about the code of conduct of a fellow trustee, which crashes because the provincial police are investigating possible municipal electoral law violations of the civilian elections.

Blackridge has been accused of acting as an unregistered external advertiser by spending money on the websites that oppose the two women. That complaint was rejected by a watchdog group in the town hall elections, who said it played no role in monitoring actions by unregistered third parties.

Skinner had registered with the Lobbyist Registry of Ontario and named the ministry of education and minister as lobby goals.

Skinner, acting as agent for Blackridge Strategy, was registered on November 27, 2019 to lobby on behalf of Drewlo Holdings for a land use issue, the provincial registration said.

The registration, required of individuals or companies lobbying with the Ontario government, said the lobby was intended to attempt to lift a provincial significant wetland label on a site at 1140 Fanshawe Park Rd. E.

The status of Skinner’s lobby registration for Drewlo was changed to inactive January 6 after he resigned.

“I was selected to represent Drewlo at the province because, given my background, I was the one with the best understanding of the Ministry of Education. I can lobby the government as long as I abide by the lobbying law, what I do, “Skinner said.

“I do not have a conflict of interest, but if something were to come before the board of directors for a decision that related to my work, I would cancel myself.”

mstacey@postmedia.com

jbieman@postmedia.com