Thames Valley school board elementary teachers to strike for two days next week

Teachers organize a one-day strike in London, Ontario, picked up the Thames Valley Education Center. (DEREK RUTTAN / The London Free Press)

Parents have to look for childcare next week as the primary school teachers of Thames Valley District are leaving on Tuesday and Thursday.

Elementary teachers take part in a rotating strike on February 4 and join all fellow Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members in their first provincial wide one-day walk on February 6, the union said.

All primary schools in Thames Valley will close because “there would be insufficient supervision to ensure their safety,” the board said in a release.

“As a result, parents / guardians should make alternative arrangements for their children.”

The elementary teachers of Thames Valley organized their first one-day walk on January 22.

ETFO, which organized strikes on boards throughout the province this week and last time, has vowed to escalate the task action to include more boards per day in running strikes if there is no deal with the company by the end of the month. province is reached Friday.

All four major teachers’ unions in Ontario are engaged in some form of job action, from work to government to rotating strikes.

Their last contracts expired on 31 August. Negotiation issues include increases in class size, mandatory e-learning and compensation.

With files from The Canadian Press

