Thames Valley Grade 9 students will not write a standardized math test this month

The board of the Thames Valley District School says that the students of class 9 will not write a standardized math test that the province requires, at least not now, in a labor battle.

“TVDSB students will not currently participate in the Semester 1 (Educational Quality and Accountability Office) EQAO Grade 9 mathematical assessment,” the public administration said in a statement Thursday.

The window for writing the test is from January 13 to 24.

“The (education) minister’s message included a requirement for semester 1 students to complete the assessment in June 2020. If this requirement becomes necessary, we will work with schools to develop a management plan that will be communicated to students and families, “the public administration said.

The Catholic School Board of the London District told The Free Press on Thursday that it has not yet decided on the timing of the test for its students. “We will consult with our high school directors and we will make an announcement later,” said Jim Vair, a spokesperson for the Catholic Board.

Amid contract negotiations, Ontario senior public teachers have been running a work-to-rule campaign since November, not preparing students for the EQAO test, designed to test and compare maths between schools and school boards.

The Ontario government had considered whether to continue with the test, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce, Ontario, eventually gave individual school boards the choice to administer or postpone it this month until June.

The two largest school boards in the province, in Toronto and Peel Region, announced earlier this week that they would postpone the test without the support of teachers.

