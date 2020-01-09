Thames Valley board delays Grade 9 math test amid teacher job action

Loading...

The school board of Thames Valley District says that a standardized math test for students in class 9 has been postponed for at least a week.

However, students may not write the test taken by the Educational Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) until June, following an announcement Tuesday by the Education Minister Stephen Lecce, Ontario.

The window for writing the test is from January 13 to 24.

“Because of work, the Thames Valley District School High Schools will schedule their assessments for the second week of the review window, as final decisions are made,” the board said in a brief notice on its website.

The board will post updates on its website.

The high school students of Thames Valley start the final exam for the first semester on January 24.

In the midst of a controversial round of contract negotiations, Ontario public high school teachers have been running a work-to-rule campaign since November, not preparing students for the EQAO test.

Given the uncertainty surrounding it, the progressive conservative government had considered whether to continue with the test, but Lecce finally decided on individual school boards to manage or postpone it this month until June.

“I acknowledge that this means that EQAO Grade 9 math tests may not take place at most English public schools on Monday, and the government remains concerned about the negative impact escalation of trade unions has on students,” said Lecce.

“The test supports improved teaching and learning and must not be endangered. (The trade union) has made a promise not to negatively influence student learning, and they have broken this promise to parents. “

The two largest school boards, in Toronto and Peel Region, announced they would postpone the test.

Cathy Abraham, the president of the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association, said it puts boards in an awkward position.

“It will be very difficult to take this test without the support of teachers if they choose to do it now and it will create other logistical challenges if they wait until June,” she said and noted that by that time some students have not taken a maths course since February.

“Although we appreciate the recognition that local school boards must be able to make local choices, this is a difficult decision anyway.”

The EQAO announcement came on the same day when high school teachers organized a one-day strike in selected public administrations in the province, including the Avon Maitland administration, the latest in a series of rotating strikes.

Harvey Bischof, the president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, said his members are still teaching, evaluating students, and talking to parents about student progress.

“All the important factors of student learning continue in the classroom and the postponement of a standardized test really has no negative consequences for an individual child,” Bischof said.

“EQAO is not about learning, it’s about appraisal and those are very different things, but frankly I don’t expect Lecce to know the difference.”

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association also announced on Wednesday that its 45,000 teachers will launch an administrative work-to-rule campaign on Monday, including not participating in standardized testing, preparing report responses, or participating in initiatives from the Ministry of Education.

“We have not taken this decision lightly, but we believe it is necessary to get a fair contract and protect government-funded education in Ontario,” OECTA president Liz Stuart said in a statement.

“We contributed to the negotiation of an agreement, among other things by meeting almost 40 times with the administrators of the government and the school boards. However, the Ford government is disorganized and disrespectful throughout the process and they continue to insist on a deal that involves significant cuts. “

OECTA said it agreed with the province on Thursday and Friday.

Catholic and high school teachers were angry when the Tories announced that the average high school classes would jump from 22 to 28 and four e-learning courses would be mandatory for graduation.

The province has since reduced those increases to an average class size of 25 and two e-learning courses, but the union says it’s not good enough.

Lecce has repeatedly said that the main bottleneck in the negotiations is compensation, with the union demanding a pay raise of around two percent and the government offering one percent.

The government has passed legislation limiting wage increases in the public sector to one percent for three years, challenging teachers and other trade unions as an unconstitutional violation of their collective bargaining rights.

Elementary teachers are also in the middle of a work-to-rule campaign and have not planned any negotiation dates. Teachers in the French system have scheduled discussions in January.

