Thames Center supports the fight against nature conservation authorities

Karlee Flear of the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority plays a game with group two students at St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School in the Riverbend community of London. Photo file

Five months after the Ontario Tory government instructed nature conservation authorities to keep their mandate and stop additional activities such as education programs, a London city council is pushing back.

The Council of the Thames Center has adopted a resolution that supports “non-compulsory” programs managed by the nature conservation authorities of Upper Thames and Kettle Creek. It also asks the province not to “complete” a conservation authority program in Ontario.

Thames Center has forwarded its resolution to other municipalities in the area, hoping to get them on board against the harsh action of Premier Doug Ford’s ProgressIve conservatives.

“The resolution is actually to show support for our nature conservation authorities. . . and let them know. . . “We agree with what they do,” said Mayor Alison Warwick. “There is a need for nature conservation authorities to continue their work.”

Last year, the Ford PCs cut the authorities’ water management budgets in half while being forced to make flood management their core mandate.

The province has defended the movements where necessary to reduce Ontario’s debt after years of maladministration by the former liberal government.

Some non-compulsory programs include such things as running recreational infrastructure, water parks or festivals, water quality monitoring and research, tree planting and education and stewardship programs.

Focusing on mandatory activities will ensure better protection of the environment and natural hazards and give municipalities more power over how to fund conservation authorities, said Andrew Buttigieg, assistant to Environment Minister Jeff Yurek (PC-Elgin – Middlesex – London).

“If a municipality is not interested in financing a non-compulsory program or service that is currently being offered by a nature conservation agency or can no longer afford to support it, that is their decision to make,” he said in an e-mail.

But the authorities claim that some of these initiatives are crucial to their work.

“Planting trees and constructing and protecting wetlands, for example, also have a function of flood control,” said Chris Harrington, planning the watershed of the Upper Thames River authority. “Science tells us that we have to do more of this. We understand that the times are tight. . . but we think that the costs on the road will be greater if we don’t act as quickly as possible. “

Conservation Ontario, the umbrella group for the province’s 36 nature conservation authorities, also urges the province to adopt a more comprehensive approach.

“It is very difficult to dismantle pieces and view them separately,” said general manager Kim Gavine.

“Everything from data collection to modeling to evaluations to education, that’s a watershed-based approach, and it’s important that we look at that all-embracing rather than dissect it.”

