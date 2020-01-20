Thalia moves the non-stop to the rhythm of the music. She almost got out and didn't care!

Thalia despite her age does not stop moving

Singer Thalia is undoubtedly a very dear celebrity because of her personality that is so spontaneous and appears to thousands of internet users who are very aware of what she does and stops doing every day.

And as she knows, she likes to give what she is talking about, because it is common for her to upload her photos and videos that show her daily life, which are indeed very happy and full of life. And the video we’re going to talk about today is not the difference.

In her official Instagram account the singer has shared a video where she is very happy and full of life. As a footnote she placed ‘2020 with all attitude! Here we go with everything. And may the celebration of life continue, like a good playlist in the loop! Let’s have fun !!!!

In the audiovisual material it seems as if she is dancing without stopping from one side to the other, in fact she is once barefooted and she dances very well to the rhythm of the music playing in the background. This year the artist received it with everything.

Among the comments of her followers, we emphasize: ‘I have to party with this woman! I urge “I would like to see you happy … It is contagious hahaha … A suggestion because you do not release an album in French, I live in Belgium.”

