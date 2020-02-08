Thai soldier kills at least 20 people in mass shooting, holes in the mall of Thailand

A Thai cabinet minister says that at least 20 people were killed and 31 were injured in a mass shooting. The shooter, described by the police as a soldier angry about a land conflict, ran into a popular shopping mall in northwestern Thailand on Saturday. Police say they have now secured the mall. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says there are no more bodies in the mall. But he says, “we don’t know if there are more injuries or deaths or not.” He didn’t say if the shooter was found. Nutnut said earlier that a doctor was shot while helping an injured person. The shooter seemed to be armed with an assault rifle based on security camera video broadcast on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident started around 3:30 PM. local time. Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the entire mall. They released photos of officers escorting people to the exits, but they did not provide information about the shooter’s whereabouts. A police officer who contacted Nakhon Ratchasima by telephone said the soldier initially shot another soldier and a woman and injured a third, apparently about a land conflict. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat. City and neighborhood police, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to release information, said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center, shooting the way. Various Thai media reported that he was traveling in a military vehicle. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Lt. Gene. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma. He said police and military units had closed the mall and the surrounding area.

Google via CNN

A map shows the province of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, where the massive shooting took place.

