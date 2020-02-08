Thai soldier kills at least 20 in shooting rampage

A Thai soldier killed at least 20 people in a killing spree in Nakhon Ratchasima City in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit told Reuters.

Kongcheep did not provide a number for the number of wounded. He said it was unclear whether the armed hostage had taken hostages at the mall, where he was still at large.

Gunfights are rare in the Southeast Asian country, except in the far south, where a decades-long uprising continues.

A civil servant from the Nakhon Ratchasima Civil Protection Bureau said at least 13 people had been pronounced dead and the number could increase. A city emergency medical officer said the death toll was 20.

“We don’t know why he did it, apparently he’s gone mad,” Defense Department spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit said.

The police identified the suspect as Jakrapanth Thomma. He had previously posted on his Facebook page that “death is inevitable for everyone.” He also posted a picture of his hand holding a gun.

Sometime after the shooting started, the suspect wrote, “Should I give up?” before his account became inaccessible.

The soldier opened fire in various locations in the city, more than 250 km from the capital, Bangkok, police spokeswoman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message sent to reporters.

The gunman was still in the Century 21 shopping center and, according to the police, has not yet been arrested.

MALL SHOOTING

Local media showed footage of the soldier getting out of a car in front of a mall and firing a series of shots to get people going. Gunshots were heard on the video.

A video of a viewer showed a man who slumped in a pool of blood at the wheel of a car. It was unclear whether he was among the dead. Another video showed at least four people who had clearly been shot and showed no signs of movement.

Facebook expressed condolences to the victims and their families, saying there was no place on Facebook for someone to commit or support such atrocities.

“We have removed the armed man’s accounts from our services and will work 24/7 to remove harmful content related to this attack as soon as we know about it,” it said.

A woman interviewed by Channel One in Thailand said that she heard gunshots while she was in the mall and hiding in a clothing store before escaping with other people.

The gunman had originally gone to a house in the city and shot two people before going to the gun store on a military base and taking a new gun, the local police said.

He also shot people at the military base, they said.

Hashtags #KoratShootingRampage and #SaveKorat were popular on social media in Thailand.

Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul asked on his Facebook page for blood donations in four hospitals near Korat.

The Thai army chief, Apirat Kongsompong, gave orders to the local army commanders to start an on-site investigation.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed condolences to the families of those killed, a government spokeswoman said.

Nakhon Ratchasima is one of the largest cities in northeastern Thailand, a rice growing region and one of the poorest regions in the country with 69 million inhabitants.

