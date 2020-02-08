Thai soldier kills at least 16 people, holes in mall

BANGKOK – A soldier shot several people in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, killing at least 16 people, and was locked up in a popular shopping mall, a relief worker said.

Noppadol Sirijanya, a member of the Sawang Metta Tham Rescue Center at Nakhon Ratchasima, said the death toll was 16 hours from 10 p.m. The police had previously said that more than 10 people had been killed.

It was unclear how many people were injured. The authorities informed nearby hospitals and asked for blood donations. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Facebook that a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

It was also unclear whether the shooter had taken hostages in the mall or how many people were still inside.

Noppadol said a rescue team had successfully evacuated more than 100 people from the mall, where they were imprisoned for hours. The center is a voluntary emergency aid organization that helps with accidents and disasters.

The shooter seemed armed with an assault rifle based on video camera broadcast broadcast on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident started around 3:30 PM.

A policeman contacted by phone in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima said the soldier initially shot another soldier and a woman and injured a third person, apparently due to a land conflict. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat.

City and district police officers who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to release information, said the man took a gun from his base and drove to Terminal 21 Korat shopping center, shooting en route. Various Thai media reported that he was traveling in a military vehicle.

Video taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people seeking coverage in a parking lot while gunshots were fired.

The mall was shut down and the street was closed while the authorities tried to arrest the shooter and rescue shoppers inside.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Lt. Gene. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma. He said police and military units had closed the mall and the surrounding area.

A video posted on social media from a car before all the surrounding streets were closed shows a man driving while a woman shouts, “What happens? Why are they running?”

Several gunshots are heard as they drive away from the mall and the woman says, “Is it a robbery?”

The man believed to be the shooter who posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage with statements such as “No one can escape death” and “Should I give up?” In a later post he wrote: “I have already stopped.”

His profile picture shows him in a mask and dressed in military style fatigues and armed with a gun. The background image is of a gun and bullets.

In a photo that was distributed on social media and that appeared to be from his Facebook page, the suspect can be seen with a green camouflaged military helmet while behind him a fireball and black smoke rages. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the photography started.

Nakhon Ratchasima is located approximately 250 kilometers northeast of the Thai capital Bangkok. It is a hub for the relatively poorer and rural northeastern region of Thailand.

Terminal 21 Korat is part of a small chain of Thai shopping centers run by the Bangkok-based project developer LH Mall & Hotel Co. The shopping centers have floors that are modeled after major cities around the world.

The size of the mall can be a challenge for security forces trying to catch the shooter. It consists of seven large storeys, including one below ground level and numerous shops and restaurants. It also houses a cinema on the top floor.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the namesake of Terminal 21 in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at entrances manned by uniformed but unarmed guards. Checks at entry are often volatile at best.

Gun violence is not unheard of in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thais possess weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional firefights in the extreme south of the country, where the authorities have fought for years against a long-term separatist uprising.

The incident came just a month after another high-profile shopping mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In that case, a masked gunman with a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and injured four others while robbing a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and reportedly confessed that he had no intention of shooting someone.

