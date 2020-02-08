Thai soldier kills at least 10 during killing spree in Thailand

By Kocha Olarn and Rory Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) – Police in Thailand said on Saturday they were looking for a soldier who opened the fire and killed at least 10 people.

The shootout took place on Saturday in the Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima, known as Korat.

Krissana Pattanacharoen, a police spokesman, told CNN, “Right now we’re trying to catch the guy. Both police and military personnel have been deployed to the region.”

Pattanacharoen said the motive of the armed man, who is believed to be a soldier in the 2nd Army Regional Command, is unknown.

The military commander, Lt. Gen. Thanya Kiatsarn, who is at the scene of the shootout, told CNN: “We cannot confirm whether hostages have been taken. However, we believe that he (the gunner) is still shopping in Terminal 21. We are working on it.”

The suspect was named Sub. Lieutenant Jakrapanth Thomma of the Thai army, according to the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich.

He is an officer of the ammunition battalion who works for the 22nd ammunition battalion. Lieutenant General Kongcheep said: “In general, any military can handle weapons well, but this man is certainly more skilled.”

The gunman had an argument with his superior and shot and killed him, Lieutenant General Kongcheep said. Then he took the superior’s gun and shot around at his colleagues. Apart from the superior, it is not known whether other military personnel have been killed.

The soldier also stole weapons and a military Humvee from his quarters. At least one machine gun was stolen, but Lieutenant General Tantravanich was unable to confirm how many weapons and ammunition were being used.

After the gunman fled his neighborhood, he drove to the mall and shot civilians. The motive is unclear.

