Thai soldier kills 20 in a city rampage

A Thai soldier shot his commanding officer at a military base before stealing weapons and causing a massacre in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Authorities confirmed that 20 people were killed and 31 injured in various locations, including the military base, a mall, and a number of locations between the two locations.

The man identified as Jakrapanth Thomma was in Terminal 21 shopping mall on Sunday morning, where it was not known whether he took people hostage.

Previously, he had driven a Humvee vehicle from the military base into the city center and opened fire at various locations along the way.

More shots were fired when he arrived at the busy mall, where more people were killed than hundreds of buyers and workers panicked or found hiding places.

It is believed that dozens of people remain in the complex where the gunman was holed up on Sunday morning.

The massacre chaos was first broadcast live on Facebook before it was shut down.

Thai media report that the murderer’s mother was brought outside the mall to persuade him to surrender.

A video showed her in tears and said, “Why did he do it?” When she got into a police vehicle.

Large-scale shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country, except in the far south, where a decades-long uprising continues.

The city is located about 250 km northeast of the capital Bangkok.

“We don’t know why he did it. Apparently he went crazy,” said Defense Department spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit.

The suspect previously posted on his Facebook page that “death is inevitable for everyone.”

He also posted a picture of his hand holding a gun.

Sometime after the shootout began, the suspect announced “Should I give up?” Before his account became inaccessible.

Local media showed footage of the soldier getting out of a car in front of a mall and firing a series of shots to get people going.

Gunshots were heard on the video.

A later video on social media of CCTV footage in the mall showed the shooter dressed in black and wearing a mask.

He threw his gun over his shoulder as he moved into an electronics store where there were no other people.

Facebook expressed condolences to the victims and their families, saying there was no place on Facebook for someone to commit or support such atrocities.

“We have removed the armed person’s accounts from our services and will take action against illegal content related to this attack 24/7 as soon as we know about it,” it said.

A woman interviewed by Channel One in Thailand said that she heard gunshots while she was in the mall and hiding in a clothing store before escaping with other people.

The gunman had originally gone to a house in the city and shot two people before going to the gun store on a military base and taking a new gun, the local police said.

He also shot people at the military base, they said.

-with AAP