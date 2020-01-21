Thai court acquires opposition party for sedition

BANGKOK – The Thai Constitutional Court acquitted the country’s third largest political party on Tuesday, which has attempted to overthrow the constitutional monarchy in another lawsuit that highlights political divisions in the Southeast Asian nation.

The court ruled that the Future Forward Party had no intention of instigating and that the complaint had not been lodged correctly.

The party could be liquidated under another pending election lawsuit charge by taking out a large loan from its leader. In this case, no trial date has been set.

The party was founded in 2018 under military rule and advocates reformist positions that run counter to the ruling elite of the royalists. Its surprisingly strong election results last year and its popularity among young people have shaken the government, led by the same people who organized a military coup in 2014.

The party criticized the military at a press conference responding to the court decision.

His secretary general, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, said he and party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkrit had no intention of overthrowing the constitutional monarchy.

“On the contrary, coups are the root cause of the corrosion of democracy under the constitution,” he said. “Tearing up the entire constitution and establishing itself as a sovereign definitely destroys the constitutional monarchy. A group of military officers who hold arms are those who destroy the constitutional monarchy. “

Piyabutr, one of the party’s 76 legislators, said he would make a proposal at the next parliamentary session asking him to investigate how coups can be prevented.

The case attracted special attention because the legal lawsuit was intended to link the party to a mythical conspiracy known as the Illuminati, which is said to be an elite organization seeking world domination.

In the complaint filed by attorney Natthaporn Toprayoon last year, statements were made by party officials who allegedly criticized Thai traditions, and the logo was pointed out to be a triangle vaguely resembling the Illuminati symbol. They claimed that the Illuminati tried to overthrow the European monarchies and influence the United States’ declaration of independence.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of the Illuminati calling in a real political dispute,” said David Bramwell, a British writer who deals with conspiracy theory. … It smells of political oppression and paranoia. “

The riot is part of a series filed against the party and its leader Thanathorn. In November, the Constitutional Court deprived Thanathorn of his legislative status and ruled that he was violating a media property regulation.

There is a widespread belief that the party will be dissolved in one way or another and that its leaders will be removed from political office for several years.

The party has taken critical positions on the military because of its political interference. It also seeks to change the constitution, which was drawn up after the 2014 coup to make it more democratic.

The military and the courts are two main pillars of the Thai establishment and have acted consistently to curb threats to the status quo.

In its Tuesday ruling, the Constitutional Court ordered Future Forward to clarify its provisions to comply with the constitutional stipulation that political parties should not oppose the constitutional monarchy.

The party’s popularity showed last month when several thousand supporters gathered in Bangkok for one of the largest political demonstrations since the 2014 coup.

“I think it shows that people will no longer tolerate dictatorship,” said Thanathorn at the time of the protest.

Thanathorn is a 41-year-old billionaire whose family fortune was earned in the auto parts industry.

His opponents have tried to defile him by accusing his party of supporting former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, a billionaire populist whose politics and popularity angered the royalists and who was ousted by a 2006 coup. His fall triggered a long and sometimes violent power struggle between his followers and opponents.

Amnesty International has urged the Thai authorities to stop legal proceedings to “intimidate and harass the leaders and members of the Future Forward Party.”

