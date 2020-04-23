TG4 For transfers from Ireland The most popular International football matches

TG4 was a great friend to the sports fans underway and they are looking forward to the coming weeks as they roll out football gold, which runs until the end of June.

Every Friday from May 1 to June 26, they will be playing football. There will be all Ireland games on the Italia 90, which will be worth it to anyone who gets insomnia during the lockdown, but things get interesting in June when they release two games of the 1986 World Cup, including England’s famous drops in the hands of Maradona and Argentina.

On Friday, June 19, it will continue to be posted. Can’t wait.

Friday, May 1 at 7.30pm Republic of Ireland v England, 1990 FIFA World Cup, Group stage Place: Stadio Sant’Elia, Cagliari

Friday, May 8 at 7.30pm Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands, 1990 FIFA World Cup, Group stage Place: Stadio La Favorita, Palermo

Friday, May 15 at 7.30 Republic of Ireland against Romania, 1990 FIFA World Cup, Second Round Venue: Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

Friday, May 22 at 7.30 Republic of Ireland against Italy, 1990 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals Playground: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Friday, May 29 at 7.30 Republic of Ireland against Northern Ireland, 1993 FIFA World Cup Qualification Round Place: Lansdowne Road

Friday, June 5 at 7.30pm Republic of Ireland v Italy, 1994 FIFA World Cup, Group stage Place: Giants Stadium, New Jersey

Friday 12 June at 19.30 Northern Ireland against Spain, 1982 FIFA World Cup, group stage Place: Estadio Luis Casanova, Valencia

Friday June 19 at 7.30 pm Argentina v England, 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals Playground: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Friday June 26 at 7.30pm Argentina against West Germany, 1986 FIFA World Cup Final Playground: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City