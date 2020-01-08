TFC hunt for designated player continues, Bono gets a taste of English football | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“I think the approach for this season should be different than in previous seasons – and also for other clubs,” said Curtis. “The schedule approach is not really with a hammer, but really with a scalpel. And we are really only looking for some players who can help improve the team.

“We were a few goals away from winning the championship last year, so we bring back the majority of the team, the core of the team. We really try to be thorough and smart about the player we’re going to play and who are likely to occupy a designated player position. “

The DP spot opened last month when Captain Michael Bradley signed a new contract with targeted allocation money. The club is looking for an attacker to help the current OPs Jozy Altidore and Alejandro Pozuelo.

A loose end to be fixed is the French winger Nicolas Benezet, who came to Toronto on loan from Guingamp last season. Although Benezet has indicated that he wants to return to Toronto, sometimes loudly through social media, club officers have said that he probably does not fit into their plans, mainly because of the costs.

Toronto still has his MLS rights and could, with reports of interest in Benezet from another MLS club, get something for him. But Curtis says that he has never heard of other MLS clubs about the Frenchman.

The Canadian fullback Ashtone Morgan, who became a member of the Toronto Academy in 2008 at the age of 16, may not be back either. The club refused its contract option after last season, while the door remained slightly open. It seems to have closed since then, with little dialogue, but things can change.

In other club news, backup keeper Alex Bono from Toronto in England is training on Barnsley, a second rank.

“It was just an opportunity for him to gain a different experience, continue training and be prepared for the preseason,” said Curtis. “You often go abroad, you get a different experience and you come enthusiastic and ready for the season.”

Curtis knows from personal experience that after his rookie MLS season he had a training start with Charlton Athletic in England.

