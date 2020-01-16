Sheila Welsh was on her way to pick up her grandchildren at school when she was killed in a random attack by a troubled young man standing in front of murder and behind the wheel of a fast-driving, stolen pickup truck.

Zach Wittke woke up that day – September 25, 2017 – with murder in his head, and texted a friend about the bloody rage in his head.

“Thinking of killing people and myself every day is a problem for me and I have to do something about it before it drives me crazy,” Wittke texted a friend that day.

Wittke said he was suicidal and wanted to kill others on that doomed day. He texted about killing a family in Arnprior, and on the way he landed head-on in the Welsh compact car while being stopped at a crossroads. Welsh, 65, died immediately when her little Chevy Aveo went up in flames.

This is the story of the police, detailed in an efficient opening speech by Crown Attorney Robin Flumerfelt on the first day of Zachary Wittke’s first-degree murder trial in the courthouse on Elgin Street.

“The evidence in this case will be clear. But it will prove that the accused intentionally struck his stolen Ford F-150 in a defenseless person in a small car, that it was planned and intentional, and that he is guilty of first-degree murder, ”Flumerfelt told the jury .

Wittke, 22, who did not plead guilty, and sat in the prisoner’s box with his head down while witnesses told his crazy drive on that fateful day.

It was not the first time that Wittke had stolen a Ford F-150 truck. On January 12, 2016, Wittke stole the pick-up from the same model and posted a live video on Facebook with the steering wheel and his wild, wild voice in the background.

In the disturbing video, he spoke without a filter and recorded himself as he left, warning that if the police chased him, he would kill everyone in his path. He even challenged the police to chase him, the jury heard.

‘Listen to me now, mothers. If you chase me, I will cause a mother-king to die in a police chase. Do you understand me? I am murderous and I am suicidal. I challenge you to chase me and see how many people die f-king. You may think you are king with your bulletproof vest and your mother-king Crown Vic, your mother-king b-tch.

“If you follow me, someone will die today.”

“I put this on Facebook because I want everyone to know that if you see a police chase and you see a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck, get the f – k out of the way because I will put your head on your f hit – Vehicle. I don’t care about your family. I don’t care about killing you … I hope you understand because someone will die today, “says Wittke on the troubling Facebook video.

Wittke was sentenced to 18 months in prison for that case in 2016, and a month in prison he stole another Ford F-150 pickup truck and wanted to kill someone, the public prosecutor told the jury on Wednesday.

The process will change his state of mind the moment he collides head-on with the Welsh compact car on Daniel Street in Arnprior.

The defense team, led by Paolo Giancaterino, is expected to gather evidence next week.

The trial will resume Thursday.

