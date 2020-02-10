Texas teenager grows her out for sick sister and withdraws from school when she is told to have her cut

When 16-year-old Newt Johnson discovered that his little sister was sick, he was ready to do anything for her.

That included growing his hair until it was long enough to make a wig, in case she needed it. But because of the policy of his school, that also meant that he retired from high school.

His sister and best friend, Maggie Johnson, was recently diagnosed with Wegener’s disease. The rare autoimmune disease affects her kidneys, causing severe nausea and headaches that forced her to go to school in October.

The fiery 11-year-old known for her beautiful, long red locks began to lose her hair after she started chemotherapy and dialysis treatments.

“Some areas of my hair have come out, just as it started to fall out,” Maggie told CNN partners WOAI / KABB.

“(Newt’s) let her grow hair in case I need a wig.”

But her brother’s sweet gesture meant he had to make a serious decision: cut his hair or withdraw from his school in Texas.

According to the Poth Independent School District (ISD) Handbook, obtained by CNN, male students are not allowed to have hair that extends “beyond the ear opening on the sides or beyond the top of a shirt shirt collar in the back.”

“It really stressed me out because I was already worried about my sister,” Johnson said. “It gave me a good feeling that I could do something for her.”

Instead of cutting his hair and following the rules. Johnson decided to withdraw from the Poth High School and the home school while continuing to grow his moons. It must reach eight to 14 centimeters before he can donate his hair to his sister through the non-profit Locks of Love.

District officials confirmed that Johnson is no longer a high school student.

“Listen to your children, if they really believe in something, even if it goes against the rules, sometimes you just have to dig deep to see if it’s really worth it or not,” said Johnson’s father, Alan Johnson. “It’s worth it.”

Rules are rules

Johnson was asked by his high school to cut his hair before the winter break in December. The school gave him until Tuesday, January 21, before the consequences of the code of conduct were to be implemented, according to Poth ISD Chief Inspector Paula Renken.

But when he returned to school, he had not received a haircut.

Johnson’s mother, Jamie Mathis-Johnson, was called to school to pick up Johnson to get a haircut that Tuesday, Renken said. After meeting with the headmaster, the school also offered a meeting to Johnson’s parents to formally discuss their feelings with school district officials.

“The parent has refused the offer of the Poth High School director, Mr. (Todd) Deaver, to set up a meeting with the superintendent to discuss her dissatisfaction with the dress code,” Renken told CNN.

The district keeps an annual overview of the student handbook before the school year begins, giving the public the opportunity to make recommended changes to the district guidelines, including dress codes for students.

If Johnson had returned to school, Renken would have assigned him in suspension or after school detention. Johnson, she said, “his education would not have been refused.”

“I don’t understand why he should get into trouble doing this for me,” Maggie said.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, PISD raised more than $ 3,000 for the Johnson family to help with hospital costs, along with collecting hundreds of cards from fellow students and staff.

“It was never about not supporting a sick child,” Renken said.

“Principal Deaver has performed its duties as expected according to the applicable policies and procedures. He and his staff, along with the other two campuses in Poth ISD, enforce the rules and guidelines managed by the board fairly and consistently. “

