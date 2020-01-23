A black teenage boy in Texas has been suspended and has learned that if he doesn’t cut his dreadlocks to meet school district dress code, he won’t be able to go to his graduation party, NBC reported.

DeAndre Arnold, senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, about 30 miles east of Houston, told NBC subsidiary KPRC that until recently, when he was at school, his hair was in compliance with school rules, after refusing to cut them.

Arnold, whose father is from Trinidad, said he had worn dreadlocks for years like many men in his family and always adhered to the school dress code by tying them up.

“I really like this part of the Trinidad culture,” he told the broadcaster. “So, I mean, I’m really assuming that.”

His mother Sandy Arnold informed NBC that the Barbers Hill Independent School District changed their dress code regarding hair after the Christmas break three months before graduating. Now the rules stipulate that “hair must be clean and well-groomed” and that male students must never stand under the eyebrows, the earlobes or the top of a T-shirt collar – even when they are lowered.

When asked if she would cut his hair, the teenager’s mother said to NBC, “No way.”

“That is his belief,” she said. “This is part of who he is. This is his culture. We believe in it.”

Arnold is supported by celebrities, including his namesake, the Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins.

Gary Monroe, a local educator and activist, told The Guardian that the alumni association would take Arnold’s fight to a federal court if the school district couldn’t solve the problem.

