Texas nurse likely killed by "solemn shots" on New Year's Eve, police officers say – National

Loading...

A Texas woman was shot by the police on New Year's Eve.

61-year-old Philippa Ashford celebrated the turn of the year with her family by lighting fireworks in front of her home in the Houston suburb of Laurel Oaks. According to a police statement, she reported at the time that she had been shot.

Ashford was declared dead shortly after midnight after the emergency services arrived on site.

CONTINUE READING:

Girl who wrote an essay on gun violence killed by a scattering ball in Milwaukee's house: "Mommy, I was shot"



"At the time of the investigation, the victim may appear to have been hit by a ceremonial shot outside of the immediate area," said the Harris County Sheriff's Office statement.

Although the final cause of death is still determined by the district's forensic science team, officials at NBC News subsidiary KPRC said they found Ashford with a bullet wound to the neck.

The story continues under the advertisement

The district's murder and crime scene departments are now responding to the crime scenes and carrying out investigations, although there is currently no information available on who or what fired the bullet.

2:33

The Mississauga family pleads for public support in murder cases in which the daughter was killed

The Mississauga family pleads for public support in murder cases in which the daughter was killed

"We walked the streets and paced to see if we could find any bullet casings or anything like that in the neighborhood and find nothing," officials told KRPC.

Ashford worked as a manager for nurses at the Menninger Clinic for over 12 years, particularly as part of a program to detoxify adult mental health and substance use.

CONTINUE READING:

The 7-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet when he shot this injured man east of Toronto



"In this very sad time we go wholeheartedly to your family and friends, and we thank you for our support and our deeply felt compassion," said a statement by the CEO of the Menninger Clinic, Armando Colombo.

"Menninger will hold a memorial service in honor of Philippa, whose loss as a talented professional and friend will be felt by all of us here at Menninger and in our local mental health community."

Ashford's profile on the clinic's website indicates that she was also an associate professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, and was awarded the Texas Nurses Association's 9 Top 25 Outstanding Nurses Award in 2015.

The story continues under the advertisement

Numerous statements of support for Ashford's death followed on the Internet, and some denounced the use of solemn shots.

Rest in peace Philippa Ashford. Celebratory gunfire must end!

– Melanie Mcneil (@ Melanie45947174) January 1, 2020

"Rest in peace, Philippa Ashford. Solemn shots must stop! “Wrote Twitter user Melanie Mcneil.

Philippa Ashford shouldn't have died last night. The person who fired a loaded weapon to "celebrate" the New Year put current pleasure above the value of human life. The shooter must be prosecuted for manslaughter. We have to be free from this terror.

– Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) January 1, 2020

The story continues under the advertisement

“The person who fired a loaded gun to celebrate the New Year has put the current pleasure above the value of human life. The shooter must be prosecuted for murder, ”wrote Joseph Robertson.

"We have to be free from this terror."

Solemn shots ?! WTF is that at all ?? Ridiculous waste of a life. Crazy gunmen. Fortunately, we don't have that idiotic mentality in Canada. How damn sad. RIP Philippa Ashford

– Lisa❤Jypsey❤🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@jypseywheel) January 1, 2020

"Celebratory shots ?! Is that WTF anyway? Ridiculous waste of a life," wrote Lisa Jypsey. How damn sad. "

1:06

Arrested after teen killed by scatter ball

Arrested after teen killed by scatter ball

Follow David on Twitter

[email protected]

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Celebratory Shots (t) America Shots (t) Celebratory Shots Deaths (t) Shots Deaths Texas (t) Houston (t) Laurel Oak Shots (t) Menninger Clinic Nurse (t) New Years Eve Woman Shot (t) NRA (t ) Nurse Dead Texas (t) Philippa Ashford (t) Texas Solemn Shots (t) Texas Shots (t) Texas Nurse (t) Trending (t) World