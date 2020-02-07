Texas legislators are drafting a bill for discrimination

HOUSTON – The Texas Legislative Black Caucus has announced that it is working on a bill that prohibits discrimination based on hair textures and styles that are usually associated with race after the suspension of a black high school student near Houston.

State legislators, accompanied by black officials and lawyers, introduced the CROWN Act at a press conference on Thursday, the Texas Tribune reported.

CROWN stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, and the measure would protect against “unjust care policies that have an unequal impact on black children, women and men” at workplaces and public schools, said CROWN coalition president Adjoa Asamoah. The coalition is a national alliance of organizations that put an end to hair discrimination.

The bill is a statement of support for students such as Deandre Arnold Barbers, who was suspended from the Hill High School in Mont Belvieu and cannot attend the graduation ceremony unless he cuts his dreadlocks.

Barber’s Hill Independent School District, including Hill High, prohibits male students’ hair from falling under their eyebrows or ears.

District Superintendent Greg Poole said there is no school policy that forbids hairstyles.

“Our policy limits the length. It has been like that for 30 years, “Poole said.

Democratic representative Rhetta Bowers said the coalition approached her about a year ago to bring such a bill to Texas.

“These conversations now just become public,” said Bowers. “People in our community had these conversations around the kitchen table or in beauty salons and barber shops.”

The bill is expected to be introduced for the legislative session of 2021 in Texas.

Arnold’s case has received national attention. He recently appeared in the Ellen day talk show and was gifted $ 20,000 for his education.

On Sunday he will attend the Academy Awards as a guest of ‘Hair Love’, a short film nominated about an African-American father, his daughter and her hair.

California was the first state to prohibit discrimination against black people in the workplace and at school for wearing hairstyles such as braids, twists, and locks. New York and New Jersey soon followed.

The corresponding press