Texas lady, 10, who designed hand-sewn coronavirus masks for nurses, killed in ATV accident

TEXAS (FOX Information) — The heartwarming story of a curly-haired 10-12 months-outdated woman who sewed coronavirus masks and donated them to nurses at a Texas clinic turned tragic past week when she was killed in an ATV incident.

Lexi Collins made the masks before this month for nurses at Anson Basic Hospital who were among the people mourning her loss of life Friday.

Texas Tv station KTXS featured Lexi on its Fb webpage April 6.

“Thankful for a lovely donation of masks by a particular 5th grader from Munday, Texas. Thank you Lexi Collins,” the healthcare facility wrote on its Fb website page.

“Thank you all for building my girl’s day by thanking her publicly!” Lexi’s mother, Jara Collins, stated in reaction. “She loves to sew, and I’m a nurse so she wishes to enable out all the nurses she can. Praying you all remain protected during all this! Lexi is so happy to aid out!”

Lexi’s obituary said that with educational facilities shut she expended numerous hours creating 100 coronavirus masks. No further more facts about the accident were being produced accessible.

“Lexi was a exceptional kid,” Munday Town Councilwoman Karen Logan mentioned, according to KTXS. “She was shiny, gifted, smart past her a long time, but over-all had the most important spirit I have at any time recognized.”

Her funeral was Monday. Mourners ended up necessary to use masks and to observe social distancing, pursuant to state and regional coronavirus limits.

