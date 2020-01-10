Loading...

Texas Governor Will Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump

Updated: 6:35 p.m. EST Jan 10, 2020

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said the state will reject the resettlement of new refugees, making it the first known state to do so under a recent Trump administration decision. migration problems resulting from a weak federal immigration system. He added that Texas, which typically hosts thousands of refugees each year, has done “more than its share.” The Trump administration announced in November that resettlement agencies must obtain written consent from the state and local officials in any jurisdiction they wish to help resettle refugees beyond June 2020. The governors of 42 other states said they would agree to accept more refugees, according to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state would reject the resettlement of new refugees, becoming the first known state to do so under a recent Trump administration order.

In a letter released on Friday, Abbott wrote that Texas “had been left by Congress to deal with the disproportionate migration problems resulting from a flawed federal immigration system”. He added that Texas, which typically hosts thousands of refugees each year, has done “more than its share.”

The Trump administration announced in November that resettlement agencies must obtain written consent from state and local authorities in any jurisdiction where they wish to help resettle refugees beyond June 2020.

The governors of 42 other states have said they would agree to accept more refugees, according to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

.