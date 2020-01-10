Texas Governor Will Reject New Refugees, First Under President Trump

Loading...

HOUSTON – Texas will no longer accept resettlement of new refugees, making it the first known state to do so under a recent Trump administration order, Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday.

Abbott’s announcement could have major implications for refugees coming to the United States. Texas has large refugee populations in several of its cities and has long been a leader in settling refugees, hosting more than any other state during the 2018 government budget exercise, according to the Haut- United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Since fiscal 2002, Texas has resettled about 88,300 refugees, just behind California, according to the Pew Research Center.

In a letter released Friday, Abbott wrote that Texas “had been left by Congress to deal with the disproportionate migration problems resulting from a flawed federal immigration system”. He added that Texas had done “more than its share”.

Abbott argued that the state and its nonprofit organizations should instead focus on “those who are already there, including refugees, migrants and the homeless – in fact, all Texans.”

It was unclear how Abbott’s letter could affect the currently pending refugee cases.

Refugee groups have strongly criticized the Republican governor. Ali Al Sudani, director of programs for interfaith ministries in Greater Houston, predicted that some refugees with long-standing plans to come to Texas would see their flights postponed or delayed. Al Sudani moved to Houston from Iraq in 2009 and is now working on the resettlement of other refugees.

“You can imagine the message that this decision will send them and their families,” said Al Sudani. “This is very disappointing and very sad news, and honestly, this is not Texas that I know.”

Dallas County judge Clay Jenkins said he had met refugees in Dallas who had previously served as interpreters or assistants for American soldiers.

“You have people who are fleeing violence, people who are helping us in the war on terror, who are slammed in the door,” said Jenkins, a Democrat who is the chief administrative officer of the county.

President Donald Trump announced in September that resettlement agencies must obtain written consent from state and local officials in any jurisdiction where they wish to help resettle refugees beyond June 2020. Trump has already reduced the number of refugees allowed to enter the country in fiscal 2020 from a historic low of 18,000. About 30,000 refugees were resettled in the United States in the previous fiscal year.

The governors of 42 other states have said they would agree to accept more refugees, according to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, which works with local agencies in the United States to resettle the refugees. The governors who did not intervene are all Republican and come from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Wyoming.

Fierce debates have taken place in several parts of the country, including North Dakota and Tennessee, over whether to choose refugee resettlement under the decree. Many Republican governors are stuck between immigration extremists and some Christian evangelicals who believe that helping refugees is a moral obligation.

LIRS is also part of a trial contesting the order. A federal judge heard arguments on Wednesday from a request by relocation agencies to prevent the Trump administration from enforcing it.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, CEO of LIRS, called Abbott’s decision “a blow to a long-standing legacy of refugee resettlement in the state”. objection, she said.

“There are refugee families who have waited years of desperation to find their families who will no longer be able to do so in the state of Texas,” she said.

Abbott has already tried to arrest refugees, declaring in 2015 that Texas would not welcome the Syrians following the deadly attacks in Paris in November. At the time, the administration of former President Barack Obama continued to send refugees to Texas and other states headed by Republican governors who opposed it.

Al Sudani, of Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, stressed that even if refugees are resettled in a different state, they can travel freely in the United States and move wherever they want.

“Literally, you can take the bus the next day and come to Texas,” he said.