Texas governor refuses new refugees, first under Trump | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Abbott argued that the state and its non-profit organizations should instead focus on “those who are already there, including refugees, migrants and homeless people – indeed, all Texans.”

It was unclear how Abbott’s letter could affect ongoing refugee cases.

Refugee groups sharply criticized the Republican governor. Ali Al Sudani, head of Interfaith Ministries program officer for Greater Houston, predicted that some refugees with long-standing plans to come to Texas would rearrange or delay their flights. Al Sudani settled in Iraq from Houston in 2009 and is now working on the resettlement of other refugees.

“You can imagine the message that this decision will send to them and their families,” Al Sudani said. “It is very disappointing and very sad news, and frankly this is not the Texas that I know.”

Clay Jenkins from Dallas said he had met refugees in Dallas who had previously served as interpreters or assistants to American soldiers.

“You have people who are fleeing violence, people who help us in the war on terror, who slam the door in their faces,” said Jenkins, a democrat who is the county’s most important administrative officer.

President Donald Trump announced in September that resettlement agencies should receive written consent from state and local officials in every jurisdiction where they want to help refugees resettle after June 2020. Trump has already reduced the number of permitted refugees for the fiscal year 2020, a historic low of 18,000. About 30,000 refugees were resettled in the US in the previous fiscal year.

Governors in 42 other states have said they will allow more refugees to be admitted, according to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, working with local agencies in the US to resettle refugees. The governors who have not hired are all Republicans and come from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Wyoming.

In various parts of the country, including North Dakota and Tennessee, fierce debates have taken place about whether they should report under the refugee resettlement order. Many Republican governors are trapped between immigrants and immigrants and Christian evangelicals who believe that helping refugees is a moral obligation.

LIRS is also part of a lawsuit that disputes the order. A federal judge heard arguments on Wednesday about a request from resettlement agencies to prevent the Trump administration from enforcing it.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, CEO of LIRS, called Abbott’s decision “a devastating blow to a prolonged legacy of refugee resettlement in the state.” , she said.

“There are some refugee families who have waited years in desperation to reunite with their families who can no longer do this in the state of Texas,” she said.

Abbott has previously tried to stop refugees and stated in 2015 that Texas would not welcome people from Syria following the fatal attacks in Paris in November. At the time, the administration of former President Barack Obama continued to send refugees to Texas and other states led by republican governors who opposed it.

Al Sudani from Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston pointed out that even if refugees are resettled in another state, they can travel freely within the US and move wherever they want.

“Literally you can take the bus the next day and come to Texas,” he said.

This version corrects the month that President Donald Trump issued his execution order until September.

Nomaan Merchant, The Associated Press