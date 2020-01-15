Texas governor is said to initially reject new refugees under Trump

Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a press conference; Dallas, Texas in May 2018. (Shutterstock)

By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) – Texas will no longer accept refugee resettlement, making it the first state to do so following a recent Trump administration decision, Greg Abbott said on Friday.

Abbott’s announcement could have a significant impact on refugees arriving in the United States. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Texas has a large refugee population in several of its cities and has long been a leader in the settlement of refugees who were admitted in 2018 more than any other state.

According to the Pew Research Center, Texas has resettled an estimated 88,300 refugees who are second only to California since fiscal 2002.

In a letter published on Friday, Abbott wrote that Texas was “left alone by Congress to solve disproportionate migration problems that result from a broken federal immigration system.” He added that Texas had done “more than its share”.

Abbott argued that the state and its nonprofits should instead focus on “those who are already here, including refugees, migrants, and homeless people – indeed, all Texans.”

It was not clear how Abbott’s letter could affect currently pending refugee cases.

Refugee groups sharply criticized the republican governor. Ali Al Sudani, Interfaith Ministries program director for the Greater Houston area, predicted that some refugees with long-term plans to come to Texas would delay or delay flights. Al Sudani moved from Iraq to Houston in 2009 and is now working to resettle other refugees.

“You can imagine the message this decision will send to you and your families,” said Al Sudani. “It is very disappointing and very sad news, and frankly, this is not the Texas I know.”

Dallas County judge Clay Jenkins said he had met refugees in Dallas who had previously served as interpreters or advisors to U.S. soldiers.

“You have people fleeing violence, helping us in the war on terror, beating the door in the face,” said Jenkins, a Democrat who is the county’s top administrative officer.

President Donald Trump announced in September that resettlement agencies must obtain written approval from state and local authorities if they want to help resettle refugees after June 2020. Trump has already lowered the number of refugees admitted to the country for fiscal 2020, a historic low of 18,000. In the past financial year, around 30,000 refugees were relocated to the United States.

Governors in 42 other states have announced that they will accept more refugees, according to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, which works with local U.S. authorities to resettle refugees. The governors who did not report came from Alabama, Georgia, Hawaii, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Wyoming.

There has been fierce debate in several parts of the country, including North Dakota and Tennessee, as to whether refugees should be resettled by the executive. Many Republican governors are caught between immigration hardliners and some Christian evangelicals who believe helping refugees is a moral obligation.

LIRS is also part of a lawsuit against the order. A federal judge heard arguments on Wednesday about a move by the resettlement authorities to prevent the Trump administration from enforcing it.

LIRS CEO Krish O’Mara Vignarajah described Abbott’s decision as “a devastating blow to a long-standing legacy of relocating refugees to the state”. Local officials in Houston, Dallas and other cities will not be able to appeal to refugees through the governor, she said.

“There are some refugee families who have been desperately waiting for their family to reunite for years and can no longer do so in the state of Texas,” she said.

Abbott had previously tried to stop refugees, and in 2015 said Texas would not welcome Syrian people after the fatal Paris attacks in November. At that time, the government of former President Barack Obama continued to send refugees to Texas and other countries, led by opposing Republican governors.

Al Sudani, of Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, pointed out that even if refugees are relocated to another country, they can travel freely within the United States and move wherever they want.

“You can literally take the bus the next day and come to Texas,” he said.