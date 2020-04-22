Texas ‘Gentlemen’s’ Ain’t Nothin ‘New’: listen to a new song

Texas Gentlemen goes into rock music from the 70s in the new song “Ain’t Nothin”, the first offering of the group’s second album. Entitled Floor It !!! – with three exclamation marks! – the project will be released on July 17.

Inspired by Little Feat, the beginning of Elton John, and even a pinch of progressive rock, “Ain’t Nothin ‘New” opens with some cold synths which swell before warming up quickly with chords of chromatic piano and brass splashes. There is a dazzling series of jazzy little tracks between the verses and a melodic slide guitar solo that rises into the final vamp.

Lyrically, the group takes care of hard work and work without seeing immediate returns (or none), as usually do many working musicians. “We are always running away from something, afraid of having nothing to do / Where’s the fun of waiting for something to happen to you?” they sing.

“Nik (Lee) and I wrote this song thinking about the difficulties of our lives as traveling musicians, but I hope it’s a fairly universal message,” says Daniel Creamer, who co-wrote all of the new songs. with Lee for the future. until the TX Jelly of 2017. “It’s about working your ass all your life and never really feeling the security you often expect might be just around the corner.”

The group recorded Floor It !!! at Muscle Shoals, Alabama; Fort Worth, Texas; and Denton, Texas. Each album will come with a board game featuring two-sided pieces by group members, a promotional approach for which they actually created infomercials.

Previously, Texas Gentlemen served as a support group for the outings of Paul Cauthen, Nikki Lane and Leon Bridges.

