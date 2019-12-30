Texas church shooting: armed congregants kill gunman who fired 2

Loading...

WHITE AGREEMENT, Texas – An armed man who killed two people during a religious service in Texas was shot dead in seconds by armed congregants, state officials said, praising the state laws on firearms that allow weapons in places of worship

More than 240 people were in the Church of Christ West Freeway in the city of White Settlement, in the Fort Worth area, during Sunday's shooting, authorities said.

Isabel Arreola told the Star-Telegram that she was sitting near the gunman and had never seen him before the service. She said she seemed to be wearing a costume, maybe a fake beard, and that made her feel uncomfortable.

She said the man got up, took out a shotgun from his clothes, opened fire and was quickly fired by two congregants who were part of a volunteer security team.

"I was very surprised because I didn't know that many in the church were armed," he said.

Sunday's shooting was the second attack against a religious meeting in the United States in less than 24 hours. On Saturday night, a man stabbed five people while celebrating Hanukkah in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City.

Before the shooting, the gunman had called the attention of the church security team because he was "acting suspiciously," Minister Jack Cummings told the New York Times. He said the team has been around for at least 10 years and is made up of congregants licensed to carry weapons and practice shooting regularly.

Cummings said the church added the team for "the fact that people go to schools and shoot people."

A church official who refused to give his name told The Associated Press that the volunteer security program had been implemented for about a year.

Tiffany Wallace told the Dallas KXAS television station that her father, Anton "Tony" Wallace, was one of the people killed. She said her father was a deacon in the church and had just surrendered communion when the gunman approached him.

"I ran to my dad, and the last thing I remember is that he asked for oxygen. And he was just hugging him, telling him that he loved him and that he was going to do it," Wallace said.

His father was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, he said.

Do you wonder why? How can someone so evil, the devil, enter the church and do this? ", Said.

At a press conference Sunday night, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said the gunman died within six seconds of opening fire. Patrick, a Republican, praised state firearms laws, including a measure enacted this year that affirmed the right of licensed firearm holders to carry a weapon in places of worship, unless prohibited by the facility. .

That law was passed after the deadliest mass shooting in the history of Texas, which was also in a church. In the 2017 massacre at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a man who opened fire on a congregation on Sunday morning killed more than two dozen people. He later committed suicide.

In another attack in Texas in 1999, an armed man killed seven people at Wedgwood Baptist Church in Fort Worth before detonating an explosive device and killing himself.

On Sunday, the two congregants who drew their weapons saved an "incalculable amount of lives," Patrick said.

Britt Farmer, the church's chief minister, said: "We lost two great men today, but it could have been much worse."

The authorities have not revealed the names of the dead or the gunman.

The FBI was working to identify the motive of the shooter. Matthew DeSarno, the agent in charge of the agency's office in Dallas, said the aggressor was "relatively transitory" but had roots in the area.

DeSarno also said that the gunman had been arrested several times in the past, but refused to give details.

An old man in the church told the Times that one of those killed was a security guard who responded to the shooter.

"I was trying to do what I had to do to protect the rest of us," said the old man, Mike Tinius.

Tinius said he didn't know the gunman and that the shooting seemed to be random.

Church officials planned to make a statement Monday night after a closed meeting and a prayer vigil only for church members, Farmer said.

In a live broadcast of the church service, the gunman can be seen getting up from a bench and talking to someone in the back of the church before pulling out a gun and opening fire. The congregants can be heard screaming and seeing themselves ducking under the benches or running while the papers fly to the floor.

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries sustained while bending down to protect themselves.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott asked the state to pray for the victims, their loved ones and the White Settlement community, about 8 miles (12 kilometers) west of Fort Worth.

"The places of worship are destined to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life," Abbott said in a statement on Twitter.

___

Associated Press writers Jamie Stengle in Dallas and Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.