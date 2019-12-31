Texas bottles Zates Moss de Utes in the final game

SAN ANTONIO – Zack Moss will go down in history as one of the best runners in the history of Utah football. He culminated a four-year stellar race at the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night by being named the winner of the Fred Jacoby Sportsmanship Award.
Moss already became the first Ute to run for more than 1,000 yards in three seasons and broke the record for race yards, however, he was repressed for most of Tuesday night's game against Texas and was about to set a couple more Ute records.
Moss needed only 75 multi-use yards to break Steve Odom's record 4,755 yards, but with 57 yards on the ground and 14 receiving yards, he fell four yards below.
Grid view
-
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham crosses the field after the Utes defeat 38-10 at the Texas Longhorns at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) has his feet ripped under him by Texas Longhorns defender Caden Sterns (7) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31 of 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Malcolm Roach (32) and linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) celebrate after firing Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the second half of Valero Alamo Bowl in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December. 31 of 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Utah Utes runner Zack Moss (2) is stopped by Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday 31 December 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) throws the ball during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Utah Utes runner Zack Moss (2) made a motion to his Sportsmanship Trophy after Utes' 38-10 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, 31 December 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) cannot find the pass in the end zone while being defended by Texas Longhorns defender Chris Adimora (11) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Utah runner Utes Zack Moss (2) is approached by Texas Longhorns defender Anthony Cook (4) and linebacker Ayodele Adeoye (40) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas , on Tuesday, December. 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) tries to reach Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) while blocked by offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter (68) during the first half of Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Texas Longhorns runner Kirk Johnson (28), stiff linebacker for Utah Utes Quinn Fabrizio (25) on his way to the end zone during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Tuesday, December. 31, 2019. Utah Utes defender Terrell Burgess (26) also defended himself on the play.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) is approached by Texas Longhorns defender Chris Adimora (11) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, May 31 December 2019
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Utah Utes linebacker Moroni Anae (32) warming up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
The Utah Utes warm up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Utah offensive lineman Utes Nick Ford (55) warms up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Cooper Whittingham, grandson of head coach Kyle Whittingham, watches players leave the field after the warm-ups before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
The Utah Utes warm up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
A ball for Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) is knocked down from Texas Longhorns defensive back Chris Adimora (11) during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31. 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Utah Utes defensive tackle Uki Leki Fotu (99) fights one block from Texas Longhorns Cade Brewer (80) tight end during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
Utah Utes defender Javelin Guidry (28) intercepts a ball intended for the Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay (6) during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31 of 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
A pair of Utah Utes fans applaud in the stands during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
-
The Utah Utes take the field before the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News
He could also have broken a season's record for most of the yards on the ground in a season with a great day, being 160 yards from the mark of a John White season of 1,519 in 2011. But with 57 net yards in the night, he finished fourth on the single season list with 1,414.
"We couldn't find a rhythm," Moss said. "They were sweeping almost 80 percent of the game, so we tried to soften them but we couldn't do it." So we had some offensive problems throughout the game. "
Moss finished with Utah's career records in yards on the ground (4,067), touchdowns on the ground (38), total touchdowns (41), 100-yard games (18) and carries (712).