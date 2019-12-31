Texas bottles Zates Moss de Utes in the final game

SAN ANTONIO – Zack Moss will go down in history as one of the best runners in the history of Utah football. He culminated a four-year stellar race at the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night by being named the winner of the Fred Jacoby Sportsmanship Award.

Moss already became the first Ute to run for more than 1,000 yards in three seasons and broke the record for race yards, however, he was repressed for most of Tuesday night's game against Texas and was about to set a couple more Ute records.

Moss needed only 75 multi-use yards to break Steve Odom's record 4,755 yards, but with 57 yards on the ground and 14 receiving yards, he fell four yards below.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham crosses the field after the Utes defeat 38-10 at the Texas Longhorns at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) has his feet ripped under him by Texas Longhorns defender Caden Sterns (7) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31 of 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Malcolm Roach (32) and linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) celebrate after firing Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the second half of Valero Alamo Bowl in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December. 31 of 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes runner Zack Moss (2) is stopped by Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday 31 December 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) throws the ball during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes runner Zack Moss (2) made a motion to his Sportsmanship Trophy after Utes' 38-10 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, 31 December 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) cannot find the pass in the end zone while being defended by Texas Longhorns defender Chris Adimora (11) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah runner Utes Zack Moss (2) is approached by Texas Longhorns defender Anthony Cook (4) and linebacker Ayodele Adeoye (40) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas , on Tuesday, December. 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) tries to reach Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) while blocked by offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter (68) during the first half of Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Texas Longhorns runner Kirk Johnson (28), stiff linebacker for Utah Utes Quinn Fabrizio (25) on his way to the end zone during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Tuesday, December. 31, 2019. Utah Utes defender Terrell Burgess (26) also defended himself on the play. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) is approached by Texas Longhorns defender Chris Adimora (11) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, May 31 December 2019 Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes linebacker Moroni Anae (32) warming up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utah Utes warm up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah offensive lineman Utes Nick Ford (55) warms up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Cooper Whittingham, grandson of head coach Kyle Whittingham, watches players leave the field after the warm-ups before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utah Utes warm up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

A ball for Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) is knocked down from Texas Longhorns defensive back Chris Adimora (11) during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31. 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive tackle Uki Leki Fotu (99) fights one block from Texas Longhorns Cade Brewer (80) tight end during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes defender Javelin Guidry (28) intercepts a ball intended for the Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay (6) during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31 of 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

A pair of Utah Utes fans applaud in the stands during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News