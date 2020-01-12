Texans @ Chiefs Betting Preview

January 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff match at NRG Stadium. Mandatory credit: Troy Taormina-VS TODAY Sport

The Texans from Houston will travel to Kansas City, Missouri to meet the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL post-season. Denver Sports Betting has treated you with a gambling example.

The playing time is set to 1:05 p.m MST. Kansas City was opened as a favorite with -8 points, but that number has since risen to -10. The pubic rides with the Chiefs because 59% of bets come in at ATS of Kansas City, according to the Action Network.

The Chiefs have been a safe bet all season. Kansas City closed the regular season with a record of 12-4 and an ATS of 10-5-1. The Texan gambling season has been slightly more unpredictable, with an 8-8-1 record ATS.

Texans go to Arrowhead

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs attack have been elite this season and teams are struggling to keep pace with them. Kansas City achieved the fifth most points per game this season with 28.2 points per game.

The defense of the Texans must be on point, because they play an explosive attack in a hostile environment. Houstons defense is below average and allows more than 24 points per game, which is 19th in the league.

The Texans come from an overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card weekend, where their defense played exceptionally well and got a boost from the return of edge rusher J.J. Watts.

Coming as a 12-win season, the Chiefs earned a first round bye that gave them enough time to prepare for Sunday’s game. Major contributors Travis Kelce and Chris Jones both have to deal with sustained lower body injuries that they have been taking care of for some time. They are both expected to play, but are listed as questionable.

Texans who started the big receiver Will Fuller missed last week’s wildcard game with an injury, and Kenny Stills is now mentioned in the injury report with a knee injury. He is also doubtful to play.

Houston and Kansas City met earlier this season with Texan’s quarterback Deshaun Watson, who beat Patrick Mahomes in a duel. Watson was excellent in that match and completed 30 of 42 passes for 280-yards and a touchdown. Watson was also effective with his legs, hurried to 42-yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs’ defense has been playing great football since week 11, allowing 11.2 points per game, which is the best figure in the NFL.

Head coach Andy Reid has a career season record of 130-93-1 but has a record season record of only 10-9.

Reid led the Philadelphia Eagles to his first Super Bowl appearance in 2004, but eventually lost and has yet to return to the big game. Reid and the Chiefs were reflected in the AFC Championship game last season.

The over / under value for the game has been set at 51 with 53% of the public money shuffling to the end, according to the Action Network.

*****

Do you want to teach yourself before you place a bet? View our sports betting guide.

The ultimate sports betting guide from Denver Sports Betting prepares you for the incoming influx of fresh money. We usually use the Denver soccer team as an example to describe different concepts in sports betting. This way you can apply it to a team that you really care about. Whether you want to gamble for pleasure or become an experienced professional, this guide will help you on the right path. By the way, what’s more fun than winning a lot of money while beating all your friends?