Texans are fighting bullying

The Texas Anti Bullying Coalition takes a stand. It knows no boundaries and bullying affects every Texan in one form or another. This is what the Coalition stands for in Texas:

Our long-term vision and our goal at T.A.B.C. is to contribute to stopping the plague epidemic among youth and adults today, by empowering them through counseling, life skills training, open communication and creative outlets.

To achieve this vision in the short term, we provide access to school and office programs that provide professional speakers, counselors and anti-bullying software to change the culture in our schools and in our working communities.

For the long term we strive to become aware of the deeper problems that bullying brings with it, as well as the possible solutions to these problems. In this way we will contribute to building a strong community and nation.

Whether we are being bullied, bullying others or witnessing bullying, it can prevent us from expressing in the right way how we feel and are who we want to be. Bullying can cause us to feel unsafe, unwelcome and alone.

More than one in five (20.8%) students say they are bullied

* School-based bullying prevention programs reduce bullying by up to 25%

* 64% of the children who were bullied did not report this; only 36% reported the bullying

* Another form of buying is Cyberbullying.

* Among high school students, 15.5% are cyber bullied and 20.2% are bullied for school possession

* Among high school students, 24% are cyber bullied and 45% are bullied for school possession

** The percentage of people who have experienced cyberbullying at some point in their lives has almost doubled between 2007-2016 (18% to 34%)

** 90% of teenagers who say they are cyber bullied are also bullied offline

Go to their informative website to take a stand against bullying in Texas and read more about the Texas Anti Bullying Coalition.

We have to take a position and end bullying and possibly save a life.

* CDC

** Patchin and Hinduja

